QQQ
-1.43
361.08
-0.4%
BTC/USD
+ 886.20
44877.66
+ 2.0145%
DIA
+ 1.30
345.77
+ 0.37%
SPY
+ 0.50
449.99
+ 0.11%
TLT
-1.89
132.36
-1.45%
GLD
-0.91
184.04
-0.5%

Jazz Pharma Getting New State-Of-The-Art Facility For Cannabis-Based Research And Production

byVuk Zdinjak
March 25, 2022 9:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jazz Pharma Getting New State-Of-The-Art Facility For Cannabis-Based Research And Production

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and its subsidiary, GW Pharmaceuticals have begun construction of its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Kent Science Park (KSP) in Sittingbourne, UK, with an investment of over $100 million

The new facility, expected to be approximately 60,000 sq. ft, is designed to support the company's two regulatory-approved cannabis-based medicines, such as Epidiolex, and to support future capacity for new medicines under development.

The new facility will include the installation of animal refuge boxes to promote wildlife in the local area and over 1,100 solar panels to provide a portion of the building’s energy usage.

Jazz currently manufactures the extract, active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulated drug products at its KSP facility, occupying 12 buildings with more than 400 employees, making it and the UK, the heart of the company's global cannabinoid manufacturing operations.

Going Green

In addition to the animal refuge boxes to promote wildlife in the local area, the use of single-use plastics will be minimized and more than 1,100 solar panels will be installed to provide a portion of the building's energy usage.

"The UK has been our home for over two decades. This strategic investment underlines Jazz's continued commitment to the UK and will help us bring potentially life-changing medicines to more patients who desperately need them in the UK and around the world," said Chris Tovey, executive VP, COO and managing director of Europe & International at Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

"We are thrilled to have commenced construction of this state-of-the-art facility in Kent, which will create more than 100 permanent, highly skilled jobs. This facility, which is expected to open in 2024, will not only significantly increase our ability to support the growing demand for our medicines, but help us maintain our position as a world leader in cannabinoid science," Tovey concluded.

Photo by Irwan iwe on Unsplash

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Entrepreneurship Eurozone Small Cap Markets General

Related Articles

Court Dismisses Canopy's Cannabis Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Jazz's GW Pharma

Court Dismisses Canopy's Cannabis Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Jazz's GW Pharma

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas dismissed a lawsuit filed by Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) against GW Pharmaceuticals on Feb. 25th. read more
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Full Year And 4Q 2021 Financial Results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Full Year And 4Q 2021 Financial Results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ), a global biopharmaceutical company and manufacturer of Epidolex, announced its financial results late Tuesday for the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 and provided financial guidance for 2022. read more
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q2 Revenue Jumps 34% To $751.8M With $109.5M Epidiolex Net Sales, Reaffirms Its 2021 Guidance Of $3.02B

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q2 Revenue Jumps 34% To $751.8M With $109.5M Epidiolex Net Sales, Reaffirms Its 2021 Guidance Of $3.02B

Biopharmaceutical company Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) reported its financial results on Tuesday for the second quarter of 2021 with total revenue of $751.81 million, up by 34% from $562.43 million in the  read more
Does Big Business Provide A Better Look Into Cannabis Reform Than Capitol Hill? Operators Believe So.

Does Big Business Provide A Better Look Into Cannabis Reform Than Capitol Hill? Operators Believe So.

Cannabis operators and executives tell Benzinga that the movement of private and public companies may serve as a better indicator of regulatory activity than the federal government. At the very least, they say that the industry has made advancements so far without the efforts of Capitol Hill. read more