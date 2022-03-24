QQQ
Juva Life Completes Construction Of 30,000 Sq. Ft Cannabis Facility In California

byJavier Hasse
March 24, 2022 5:49 pm
Juva Life Inc. (CSE:JUVA) (OTCQB:JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) announced the completion of the final phase of construction at its 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation facility in Stockton, California.

Doug Chloupek, CEO and founder of Juva Life, commented, “By completing the construction of our Stockton facility we have doubled our cannabis flowering capabilities, without increasing our costs. Added efficiencies include maximizing our current systems to aid in our 33 planned harvests for 2022. The increased revenue from this expansion will allow us to continue our focus on Juva’s pharmaceutical research as we further study the effects of JUVA-019 and JUVA-041 and their potential to reduce inflammation in the human body.”

Photo by Ryan Lange on Unsplash

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Psychedelics Markets

