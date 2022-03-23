Michigan City Unanimously Approves Psychedelics Decriminalization

With the support of Decriminalize Nature Hazel Park and efforts by Councilmember Luke Londo, Hazel Park has moved to decriminalize psychedelics like psilocybin and ibogaine. The decision comes at a time when activists continue to pursue a broader statewide policy change to legalize psychedelic substances through votes, Marijuana Moment reports.

Hazel Park, whose City Council unanimously approved the resolution, is now the third city in Michigan to enact the reform after Ann Arbor and Detroit. Grand Rapids was another contestant in the race to decriminalize psychedelics, approving a resolution last year that supported the decriminalization of a wide range of substances. But the measure fell short since it doesn’t actually change any city enforcement practices—it merely expresses support for future reforms.

Londo told his colleagues the following: “It seems like just yesterday across the state we were discussing whether or not marijuana and THC had legitimate medicinal and therapeutic effects, and now any discussion to the contrary is laughable and flies in the face of mountains of academic research. So here we are, years later with entheogenic plants. While the substances may be different, the underlying conclusion is the same.”

The resolution discusses the therapeutic potential of psychedelics for conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, end-of-life anxiety and cluster headaches. Furthermore, it concludes by noting that “the Mayor and City Council hereby declare that it shall be the policy of the City of Hazel Park that the investigation and arrest of persons for planting, cultivating, purchasing, transporting, distributing, engaging in practices with, or possessing Entheogenic Plants or plant compounds which are on the Federal Schedule 1 list shall be the lowest law enforcement priority.”

Although the resolution clarifies that it does not authorize commercial sales, consumption, or possession in schools or by minors and driving while under the influence of substances like psilocybin, ayahuasca and ibogaine, it also states that “city funds or resources shall not be used in any investigation, detention, arrest, or prosecution arising out of alleged violations of state and federal law regarding the use of Entheogenic Plants.”

“Entheogenic plants improve mental health and wellbeing, and connect people with nature and whatever deity they worship,” Londo added. “This isn’t speculative. This is the truth, with a whole body of research to back it up.” He also said that he personally has a “long history and body of experience with entheogenic plants” and has used psilocybin to treat depression and acute anxiety.

Statewide Efforts

The Washtenaw County prosecutor announced that his office will not be pursuing charges over possessing entheogenic plants and fungi “regardless of the amount at issue”, and, under the Hazel Park resolution, the Mayor and Council are calling upon the Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney to do the same.

Following the decriminalization of entheogenic plants and fungi by Ann Arbor, local lawmakers declared September Entheogenic Plants and Fungi Awareness Month.

Activists from Decriminalize Nature Michigan are looking to place an initiative on the statewide November ballot to legalize possessing, cultivating and sharing psychedelics and to set up a system for their therapeutic and spiritual use. A slightly revised version of the initiative’s text that fixes drafting errors in the initial petition has been approved by the Michigan Board of State Canvassers.

Laws currently prohibiting psilocybin, psilocyn, ibogaine, mescaline, peyote and DMT would be affected if the ballot was approved.