Arizona Marijuana Sales Slow Down In January, Arkansas Sells Over $21M Medical Cannabis In February

After setting a marijuana sales record with consumers spending more than $1.4 billion on cannabis during the first year of legal recreational cannabis sales, which began, in November 2020, Arizona saw a decrease in cannabis purchases in January, reported Arizona Mirror.

In the first month of 2022, marijuana sales dropped to $115 million, the lowest in the state since February 2021, representing nearly a 10% decline from December 2021 sales of $127.3 million, according to Arizona Department of Revenue data.

Recreational cannabis sales totaled $63.8 million for the period, with $51.3 million worth of medical cannabis being sold.

Sam Richard, director of the Arizona Dispensary Association, told the Arizona Mirror that “it’s not so much a dip as December was a spike,” adding that “It was a new and novel thing during the holidays.”

Tax dollars continue to roll in with approximately $21.5 million in revenue from an excise tax on recreational cannabis and sales taxes on both programs.

Out of that sum, $4.5 million went into the state’s general fund, $725,134 to education, $979,172 to county revenue sharing and $604,278 to cities.

Arkansas Posts Over $21.1 million in February Medical Marijuana Sales

According to new data from the state, Arkansas sold medical cannabis products worth $21.1 million in February, bringing year-to-date marijuana sales to nearly $41.7 million, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) reported.

The state kicked off 2022 with $20 million in sales recorded in January, reported Marijuana Business Daily.

In 2021 medical cannabis dispensaries in Arkansas sold a total of $264.9 million worth of cannabis, up from $175 million sold in 2020.

According to the state health department, 82,410 Arkansans have active medical marijuana patient cards.

A total of 3,658 pounds was bought in February, bringing to approximately 80,000 pounds since cannabis dispensaries launched sales in May 2019.

The DFA said that Arkansas’ 38th licensed MMJ dispensary opened on March 7.

Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Norin on Unsplash