Arkansas Hits $264.9M In Medical Cannabis Sales In 2021, Advocates Seek To Expand Program

Medical cannabis dispensaries in Arkansas sold a total of $264.9 million worth of cannabis in 2021, reported MJBizDaily. These figures reflect the sale of 40,347 pounds of medical cannabis by 37 dispensaries, compared to the 26,000 pounds and $175 million sold in 2020.

Arkansas approved medical marijuana in May 2019 and began to see substantial market growth in 2020, with less than 10 dispensaries that eventually grew to 32. Now, the state has surpassed $500 million in medical marijuana sales.

Advocates for adult-use legalization filed a proposal with the secretary of state’s office in November as the Arkansas Adult Use and Expungement Marijuana Amendment. Filed by Melissa Fults, a board member of Arkansas NORML, the amendment would legalize cannabis possession for adults and allow anyone with certain marijuana-related misdemeanors or felony convictions to ask the courts for relief from the conviction.

Since January 1, out-of-state medical marijuana patients have been able to access the state’s program and purchase cannabis for up to 90 days. In addition, doctors will be able to issue medical marijuana recommendations via telehealth services.

