Schwazze Gains Access To Wider Investor Exposure As It Debuts On NEO Exchange

byJelena Martinovic
March 23, 2022 8:36 am
NEO revealed on Wednesday that Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. operating as Schwazze (OTC:SHWZ) is listing on the NEO Exchange.

“Today marks a new chapter for Schwazze as they gain access to wider investor exposure and increased quality of trading on NEO, Canada’s Tier 1 exchange for the innovation economy,” Jos Schmitt, president and CEO of the NEO Exchange, said. “Through sound execution and a highly capable management team, Schwazze is poised for growth in the years to come. We are honoured to welcome another quality cannabis company to our ranks – an industry which NEO has backed since its very beginning.”

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Schwazze is building a vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico.

The company is led by an executive team with expertise in building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies and within the cannabis sector.

“Our listing on the NEO Exchange is an important milestone for Schwazze. It provides an additional platform as we bring our story to new investor audiences and as we continue to execute our proven growth playbook as a multi-state operator with a differentiated regional position," Nancy Huber, CFO of Schwazze, said. "The NEO Exchange is setting the pace for cannabis companies who want to attract the right institutional attention and increase their liquidity."

Investors can trade shares of Schwazze through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

Photo: Courtesy of Maxim Hopman on Unsplash

