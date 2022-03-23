QQQ
+ 0.00
356.96
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-302.48
42061.65
-0.714%
DIA
-0.03
348.17
-0.01%
SPY
-0.05
449.64
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
128.68
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
179.37
-0.01%

Agrify Reports 481% YoY Revenue Increase In Q4, Wider Net Loss In 2021

byJelena Martinovic
March 23, 2022 7:36 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Agrify Reports 481% YoY Revenue Increase In Q4, Wider Net Loss In 2021
420_ccc_banner.png

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Q4 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue totaled $25.3 million representing an increase of 481% compared to $4.4 million for the prior year period.
  • Total backlog was $837 million at the end of the fourth quarter, an increase of 1,319% compared to $59 million at the end of the prior year.
  • Gross profit totaled $5.6 million, or 22.3% of revenue, compared to $(290) thousand, or (6.7)% of revenue, in the prior year period.
  • Operating expenses were $19  million, compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Net loss was $13.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $13.1 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
  • Cash flow used in operating activities was $12.6 million, compared to $4.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA – a non-GAAP financial measure –  was a loss of $5.5 million compared to a loss of $2.8 million in the prior year period.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $59.9 million for the fiscal year, an increase of 395% versus $12.1 million for the prior year period.
  • New bookings were $377 million for the fiscal year, an increase of 919% compared to $37 million for the prior year period.
  • Gross profit was $5.2 million, or 8.7% of revenue, compared to $570 thousand, or 4.7% of revenue in the prior year.
  • Operating expenses were $40.3 million, compared to $13.2 million in the prior year.
  • Net loss totaled $32.5 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $21.6 million, or $5.32 per diluted share, in the prior year.
  • Cash flow used in operating activities was $30.2 million, compared to $14.8 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $20 million, compared to a loss of $8.4 million in the prior fiscal year.

Recent Business Highlights

  • As of March 23, 2022, Agrify has contractual commitments for 3,729 vertical farming units that will be powered by the Agrify Insights SaaS cultivation software.
  • As of March 23, 2022, the total qualified pipeline of opportunities is approximately $571 million.
  • On February 2, 2022, Agrify announced its acquisition of Lab Society, a leader in distillation and solvent separation solutions for the cannabis extraction industry.
  • On January 5, 2022, Agrify announced the completion of its acquisition of PurePressure, the leader in solventless extraction and advanced ice water hash processing equipment in the cannabis and hemp industry.
  • On January 4, 2022, Agrify announced it had entered into a TTK partnership with Gold Leaf Florida LLC, expanding Agrify’s footprint to the lucrative and fast-growing Florida cannabis market.

As a result of the strong demand for Agrify’s cultivation and extraction solutions, management is expecting revenue to be in the range of $140 million to $142 million for fiscal year 2022.

“During 2021, we drove significant year-over-year growth, launched our Total Turn-Key Solution for cannabis cultivators, created a significant backlog of future high-margin recurring revenues, drove tremendous pipeline velocity, implemented innovative technological advancements to our Vertical Farming Unit, and established ourselves as the leader in premium extraction solutions through a series of well-executed acquisitions,” Raymond Chang, chairman and CEO of Agrify, said.

To meet Chang in person sign up for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, where she is a speaker among many other top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

Photo: Courtesy of Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The premier Cannabis Conference in North America is returning to Miami Beach, Florida!
Join us LIVE to connect with entrepreneurs, investors, and pros in the cannabis space at Benzinga’s Cannabis Conference on April 20-21, 2022.

Buy Tickets Now

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Markets

Related Articles

Agrify Gets $135M Loan To Strengthen Balance Sheet & Accelerate Growth

Agrify Gets $135M Loan To Strengthen Balance Sheet & Accelerate Growth

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) has entered into a debt financing agreement for up to $135 million in a senior secured note facility with an institutional lender. read more
Agrify Acquires Lab Society For $8M In Stock And Cash

Agrify Acquires Lab Society For $8M In Stock And Cash

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY)  has acquired Lab Society, a provider of distillation and solvent separation solutions for the cannabis extraction industry. read more
The Week In Cannabis: Amazon Supports Legalization, NY Expands Its Medical Program, Stocks Underperform And More

The Week In Cannabis: Amazon Supports Legalization, NY Expands Its Medical Program, Stocks Underperform And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of January 24, 2022. Contents read more
Agrify To Raise $27.3M Selling Units At $6.80, CEO Takes Part In The Offering

Agrify To Raise $27.3M Selling Units At $6.80, CEO Takes Part In The Offering

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) announced a $27.3 million private placement. read more