Curious About Cannabis? This Company Looks To Help Others Understand The Plant's Health Benefits

As the cannabis industry marches toward possible federal legalization, many consumers who have never tried the myriad products available today may wonder how they can benefit from what’s on the market.

But because cannabis is still illegal at the federal level, marijuana companies are prohibited from making claims about the health benefits of the cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in their products.

Even so, research shows that cannabinoids can egulate brain function, relieve insomnia and stress and improve mood and focus.

“The most important thing is that CBD regulates inflammation and immune response,” said Paula Vetter, a board-certified holistic family nurse practitioner who serves as medical adviser to Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTC:MCOA). “Inflammation is the root of nearly every chronic disease at the cellular level. CBD gives support to the body to fight the challenge.”

Marijuana Company of America states that it recently transitioned from research and development to a revenue-producing cannabis marketing company focused on sales and marketing of the company’s line of proprietary hemp-based CBD hempSMART products.

MCOA’s hempSMART products are made from all-natural ingredients and broad-spectrum hemp extracts in therapeutic amounts.

MCOA has reported gaining attention in markets such as Brazil, which in 2019 approved regulations for the rollout of medicinal cannabis. It joins corporate giants like Tilray Inc. (TSE: TLRY) and Canopy Growth Corp. (TSE: WEED) that are targeting the burgeoning cannabis market in Latin America.

THC Versus CBD: What’s The Difference?

THC and CBD are both cannabinoids with similar properties. The main difference is that THC gets you high, while CBD is considered more medicinal.

Both THC and CBD work through the body’s endocannabinoid system, which helps regulate and balance key bodily functions. Research suggests the endocannabinoid system, which doctors didn’t learn about until the 1990s, may be a therapeutic target in physiological conditions such as energy, balance and appetite stimulation.

The levels of THC in marijuana vary from 5% to 32%, with plants containing THC levels of 15% to 17% considered most effective for pain relief.

Hemp plants, however, can only contain up to 0.03% of THC before they’re considered federally illegal. The plant can be used to make clothing, build houses and medicate people.

Hemp and its CBD extracts may also be easier entry points for people who are curious about the health benefits of cannabis.

But it’s important to know where your hemp or CBD products come from, Vetter said.

“All CBD is not created equal,” she said. “Make sure you’re looking for a label that says the product is lab certified to ensure transparency. What we do at MCOA is stand behind the efficacy, potency, purity and integrity of our products.”

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.