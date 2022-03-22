QQQ
+ 6.88
343.20
+ 1.97%
BTC/USD
+ 1620.49
42622.74
+ 3.9522%
DIA
+ 2.67
342.77
+ 0.77%
SPY
+ 5.15
439.24
+ 1.16%
TLT
-1.67
132.02
-1.28%
GLD
-1.32
181.99
-0.73%

Bipartisan Resolution Instructs US To Influence Cannabis De-Scheduling From UN Treaty

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
March 22, 2022 4:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bipartisan Resolution Instructs US To Influence Cannabis De-Scheduling From UN Treaty

Representatives Nancy Mace (R) and Barbara Lee (D) filed a resolution on Friday expressing “the sense of Congress” that the United States representative to the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs should use “the voice, vote, and influence of the United States to seek to de-schedule cannabis from Schedule I of the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961 and treat the plant “as a commodity.”

In 2020, the UN’s Commission for Narcotic Drugs voted to remove medicinal cannabis from Schedule IV of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, following recommendations from the World Health Organization.

The US voted in favor of removing cannabis from Schedule IV. However, cannabis and cannabis resin are still on Schedule I.

“Many countries would deschedule cannabis and reevaluate how cannabis is classified if the U.N. did so. Cannabis has been shown to be effective in the treatment of numerous medical conditions such as epilepsy, PTSD, cancer pain relief, nausea, and chronic and terminal illnesses. Descheduling at the U.N. would support global research into how cannabis can treat a wide range of ailments and conditions,” stated Rep. Nancy Mace in a press release on Friday.

“Scientific research has shown that cannabis has wide-ranging positive effects on chronic illness treatment. The classification of cannabis as a schedule one drug is outdated, out of touch, and should be addressed not only in the United States but around the world. The United States should be leading the way on cannabis reform on the global stage, and descheduling at the United Nations would be a great start,” added Rep. Barbara Lee.

Photo Courtesy of Lelen Ruete

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The premier Cannabis Conference in North America is returning to Miami Beach, Florida!
Join us LIVE to connect with entrepreneurs, investors, and pros in the cannabis space at Benzinga’s Cannabis Conference on April 20-21, 2022.

Buy Tickets Now

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Health Care Commodities Politics Markets General

Related Articles

Cannabis & Psychedelics Regulatory Update: New Legalization Efforts In SD, MO, NH & MD

Cannabis & Psychedelics Regulatory Update: New Legalization Efforts In SD, MO, NH & MD

South Dakota GOP Governor Signs Bill Preserving Patients’ Home Cannabis Cultivation Rights read more
Medical Marijuana Can Reduce Use Of Opioid Painkillers For Treating Back Pain & Osteoarthritis

Medical Marijuana Can Reduce Use Of Opioid Painkillers For Treating Back Pain & Osteoarthritis

Providing patients with chronic back pain and osteoarthritis (OA) access to medical cannabis can reduce or even eliminate the use of opioids for pain management, according to two studies presented at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS). read more
How Cannabis Has Been Used In Times Of War

How Cannabis Has Been Used In Times Of War

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. read more
How To Safely Take Cannabis If You're On SSRIs

How To Safely Take Cannabis If You're On SSRIs

This article was originally published on The Green Fund and appears here with permission. read more