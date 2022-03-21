Rapper, Entrepreneur Berner Drops VIBES Spring '22 Apparel Collection:

VIBES, the rolling paper brand co-created by Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur Berner, will launch launch the Spring 22’ apparel collection on April 1st, at vibespapers.com.

The capsule collection offers Spring transition pieces including a quilted puffer, a track jacket, hoodies, t-shirts that feature the Vibes motto “Every Great Moment Starts With A Vibe” in black, white, blue, beige, and orange, and paint-splattered tees and shorts. Dropping alongside the apparel collection are lifestyle accessories including custom VIBES basketballs, pennant flags, and retro lunchboxes.

"We are always looking to introduce new fits and experiences to the VIBES community. Combining the best of streetwear and cannabis culture, the Spring 2022 drop offers outerwear for the first time as well as new graphic tees and designs to complement an authentic cannabis lifestyle," Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN), told Benzinga.

