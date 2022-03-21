QQQ
-4.50
355.99
-1.28%
BTC/USD
-370.11
40892.00
-0.897%
DIA
-1.83
349.02
-0.53%
SPY
-1.63
446.15
-0.37%
TLT
-2.11
135.55
-1.58%
GLD
+ 1.48
177.82
+ 0.82%

Charlotte's Web Partners With British CBD Distributor To Expand Its Presence In Europe

byJelena Martinovic
March 21, 2022 10:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Charlotte's Web Partners With British CBD Distributor To Expand Its Presence In Europe

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) has signed an exclusive product distribution agreement in the United Kingdom with Savage Cabbage Ltd., a UK-based CBD company.

Deal Details

Savage Cabbage will be utilizing its extensive network in the UK to expand the presence of Charlotte's Web as the Novel Foods regulatory framework continues to progress.

Currently operating in the ecommerce space, the partnership will focus on expanding the presence of Charlotte's Web in retail distribution channels and on the high street, with a growing number of notable retailers starting to include CBD products on their shelves.

Why It Matters?

Under the new agreement, Savage Cabbage will continue to sell a large portfolio of Charlotte's Web whole-plant, full spectrum products that contain all the beneficial compounds that exist in the hemp plant as well as CBD.

Savage Cabbage is a member of EIHA (European Industrial Hemp Association) and has been the official UK distributor of Charlotte's Web CBD since 2016.

“Since 2016, we have seen firsthand the benefits of full spectrum hemp extract products like Charlotte's Web within our community,” Jade Proudman, founder and CEO of Savage Cabbage, said. “These products offer benefits where many other CBD isolate products don't, and we will continue to champion greater consumer choice and access to products that represent the very best of Mother Nature. As Aristotle once said, 'the whole is greater than the sum of its parts'."

Jacques Tortoroli, CEO of Charlotte's Web is pleased to extend relationship “with exclusivity for one of our long-standing international partners.”

"As the demand for CBD products continues to rise around the globe, it is critical that consumers continue to better understand how CBD products work and the benefits of hemp botanical wellness through nature,” he explained.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

Charlotte's Web CBD Gummies Get Product Of The Year Award

Charlotte's Web CBD Gummies Get Product Of The Year Award

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) revealed that its line of CBD gummies has been named Product of the Year for 2022. read more
Charlotte's Web To Enter CBD Beverage Market With New Social Elixirs

Charlotte's Web To Enter CBD Beverage Market With New Social Elixirs

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) seeking to enter into the CBD wellness beverage market with new CBD social elixirs currently under development with an expected launch date later in the calendar year. read more
Charlotte's Web: Positive Results In Clinical Trial Of Hemp-Derived CBD For Stress, Sleep And Well-Being

Charlotte's Web: Positive Results In Clinical Trial Of Hemp-Derived CBD For Stress, Sleep And Well-Being

Charlotte's Web Holdings, (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) reported positive results from a randomized, controlled, clinical trial study which evaluated the effectiveness of its hemp-derived CBD extracts. read more
Charlotte's Web Achieves ISO Certification For In-House Lab Testing

Charlotte's Web Achieves ISO Certification For In-House Lab Testing

Cannabis company Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) has achieved International Organization for Standardization 17025 certification. read more