Charlotte's Web Partners With British CBD Distributor To Expand Its Presence In Europe

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) has signed an exclusive product distribution agreement in the United Kingdom with Savage Cabbage Ltd., a UK-based CBD company.

Deal Details

Savage Cabbage will be utilizing its extensive network in the UK to expand the presence of Charlotte's Web as the Novel Foods regulatory framework continues to progress.

Currently operating in the ecommerce space, the partnership will focus on expanding the presence of Charlotte's Web in retail distribution channels and on the high street, with a growing number of notable retailers starting to include CBD products on their shelves.

Why It Matters?

Under the new agreement, Savage Cabbage will continue to sell a large portfolio of Charlotte's Web whole-plant, full spectrum products that contain all the beneficial compounds that exist in the hemp plant as well as CBD.

Savage Cabbage is a member of EIHA (European Industrial Hemp Association) and has been the official UK distributor of Charlotte's Web CBD since 2016.

“Since 2016, we have seen firsthand the benefits of full spectrum hemp extract products like Charlotte's Web within our community,” Jade Proudman, founder and CEO of Savage Cabbage, said. “These products offer benefits where many other CBD isolate products don't, and we will continue to champion greater consumer choice and access to products that represent the very best of Mother Nature. As Aristotle once said, 'the whole is greater than the sum of its parts'."

Jacques Tortoroli, CEO of Charlotte's Web is pleased to extend relationship “with exclusivity for one of our long-standing international partners.”

"As the demand for CBD products continues to rise around the globe, it is critical that consumers continue to better understand how CBD products work and the benefits of hemp botanical wellness through nature,” he explained.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash