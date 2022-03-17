QQQ
Organigram Joins The Pledge 1% Movement To Help Local Volunteer Programs

byVuk Zdinjak
March 17, 2022 4:18 pm
Organigram Joins The Pledge 1% Movement To Help Local Volunteer Programs

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) (TSX:OGI) launched its social impact strategy ‘Organigram Operating for Good’ with the purpose of ‘Building healthy communities where we live and work.’ As part of this strategy the company has committed to giving back by joining the Pledge 1% Movement. Organigram has pledged ‘1% of Time’ which means the company will be donating 1% of its employees’ time to local volunteer programs. Organigram employees across Canada will be encouraged to support causes and events in the communities in which they live and work either through group or individual volunteering opportunities.

“As a team and as a company, we are committed to making positive contributions to our communities, and supporting causes that are important to our employees,” stated Beena Goldenberg, CEO of Organigram. “Pledge 1% is an important and dynamic element of our overall social impact strategy. Our goal is to be a company that operates for good, working together to intentionally identify the needs in our communities and respond in meaningful ways.”

Pledge 1% is a global movement established to create a new normal for companies of all sizes and stages to have a positive social impact through their business. Organigram is joining over 12,000 companies around the world who have committed to the Pledge 1% Movement.

The Pledge 1% initiative is an extension of Organigram’s existing social giving efforts. “As our corporate footprint grows, so should our ability to do good,” stated Goldenberg. “We are proud to facilitate donations of employees’ time and expect this commitment will grow over time.”

Organigram is proud to join the Pledge 1% community and encourages other companies to take the pledge and leverage their business as a force for good.

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

