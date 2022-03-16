Cannabis Regulatory Update: Lawmakers Against Marijuana Gifting Parties, New Legalization Efforts In MD, CO & RI

Lawmakers Move Forward With Ban On Organized Cannabis Bazaars

Cannabis "gifting" parties and billboard advertising could soon be banned if the legislation overwhelmingly approved Tuesday by the General Law Committee continues to advance.

The bill is now heading to the House floor where if approved, will tighten the perceived loophole that currently allows marijuana to be exchanged for cash donations at gifting parties.

State Rep. Mke D'Agostino, (D-Hamden), co-chair of the committee, said "this is not gifting between mothers and daughters and friends or what you might do in the privacy of your home.

"These are these organized gifting events that take place, really, in a marketplace that is really just thinly veiled market conduct."

Cannabis advocates are not pleased. In fact, they're fiercely against the bill that would ban large marijuana gifting events. They expressed their displeaure on Tuesday by handing out joints at the State Capitol, NBC Connecticut reported.

Duncan Markovich of Branford said that the bill would essentially recriminalize cannabis.

"To peacefully assemble and voice our concerns and show our support publicly," he said. "And to also do this at the Capitol and say 'we're here. We're right out front.' You want to talk to us, please come outside, whether you want to smoke with us or not, that's at your own discretion."

However, D'Agostino remained steadfast.

"This language was meant to get at these gifting bazaars that are marketplaces," D'Agostino said. "People go in with the intention of really buying and selling cannabis, but they do it under the auspices of a donation, and they get some cannabis in return."

Bill To Fund Psychedelics Research & Access For Veterans Gets Hearing At Maryland House Committee

A bill to create a state fund that could be used to provide access to psychedelics like psilocybin, MDMA and ketamine for military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder has got a hearing at the Maryland House of Delegates committee on Tuesday, Marijuana Moment reported.

The legislation sponsored by Del. Seth Howard (R) was discussed at the House Appropriations Committee just weeks following the filling of a companion legislation, sponsored by Senator Sarah Elfreth (D),

In addition to being considered as separate proposals to legalize marijuana in the Old Line State, the measure supports research into the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances.

"The use of alternative therapies and treatment of PTSD for active-duty members and veterans has proven to be an extremely powerful tool in combating the ongoing suicide epidemic that we all know our veteran community is facing," Howard said at Tuesday's hearing.

The legislation seeks to establish what's being called the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Alternative Therapies Fund, which would provide financing for research into psychedelics through the state Department of Health and also improve "access to alternative therapies for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder."

The Senate version of the bill, even though almost identical, specifies that the fund could be used to provide "cost-free" access to those alternative treatments.

From time to time, according to the Senate version, regulators must "consult with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maryland, Sheppard Pratt and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center" on the consumption of entheogenic substances for the treatment of PTSD.

Colorado Proceeds With Psychedelics Reform, Picks One Of Several Initiatives For Ballot

Colorado activists will proceed with one of the four psychedelics reform ballot initiatives previously drafted and filed for the November ballot.

A measure to legalize psilocybin and create licensed "healing centers" where they use the psychedelic for therapeutic purposes would be allowed, would also provide a pathway for record sealing for prior convictions, Marijuana Moment writes.

In addition to psilocybin, the proposal gives an option to regulators to legalize DMT, ibogaine and eventually mescaline.

The New Approach PAC-backed campaign made into this election season with four psychedelics reform measures gathered under the Natural Medicine Health Act, whose ballot language was approved by the Colorado officials. Permission for the state to start signature gathering was requested for Initiative 58 only.

Advocates are confident the public will support the Initiative if it ultimately makes the ballot.

Kevin Matthews, the campaign manager behind a first-of-its-kind drug 2019 policy initiative in Denver that resulted in decriminalizing magic mushrooms, is a designated representative of this measure alongside his colleague Veronica Perez.

The campaign "chose Initiative 58 because it is our most comprehensive policy, and it ensures that all Coloradans will have the option to access natural medicines in the way that makes sense for them," Matthews told Marijuana Moment.

"We're thrilled to hit the ground running in the next few weeks to engage voters and begin collecting signatures to appear on the ballot in November," he added.

Rhode Island Marijuana Legalization Bill Gets Hearing At Senate Committee

A bill to legalize marijuana in Rhode Island got its first hearing at Senate committee on Tuesday, Marijuana Moment reported.

The bill from Sen. Joshua Miller (D) was heard by Senate Judiciary Committee only weeks after Rhode Island lawmakers from both chambers unveiled it.

In the meantime, a companion House version from Rep. Scott Slater (D) has not yet been scheduled for a committee hearing.

"Observing and incorporating what works best in other states has helped to guide us to what we have before you today," said Miller, whose earlier legalization proposal that was passed by the Senate last year.

The measure, however, faced pushback during the hearing due to a provision concerning the proposed process for expunging prior convictions.

Miller emphasized that "we've made our best attempt" to get the provisions right.

"The courts have been involved, the attorney general's been involved, many of you have been involved," he said. "And we see this as an ongoing discussion on how expunged or sealed records will proceed forward."

The senator added that he's open to feedback on changes to the bill that would create a system of licensed businesses to produce and sell cannabis while allowing adults 21 and older to purchase and possess up to an ounce.

Under the legislation, cultivation of up to six plants at home, three of which could be mature, is also allowed, while the limit for marijuana stored in a household would be 10 ounces.

"Many of the people who contacted me are concerned that their issues wouldn't be taken seriously going forward," Miller said. "And I have consistently said their input is not only important but critical to the process of getting this right, so we are in a position to vote on it. I feel strongly that this will result in a better bill."

Photo: Courtesy of Benzinga