Over 150 CBD Treats For Pups In New Dog Biscuit Cookbook Published By cbdMD's Paw CBD Division & Cider Mill Press

Paw CBD, a division of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) has released The CBD Dog Biscuit Cookbook, published in partnership with Cider Mill Press Book Publishers.

The CBD Dog Biscuit Cookbook includes over 150 simple, healthy and organic dog treat recipes.

The book focuses on CBD as an ingredient to help support a healthy routine, with an emphasis on using high-quality CBD, how it can benefit our best friends, and why it is an easy, effective part of maintaining our pets' overall wellness.

A bookmark with dosage information can be found in the back of the book along with helpful hints about healthy foods and ingredients for making delicious, nutritious CBD dog treats.

"We wanted to take our best-selling Organic Dog Biscuit Cookbook and re-envision it to include the many benefits of CBD," said Cider Mill Press. "We knew it was important to partner with a brand we knew we could trust, and we approached Paw CBD based on their reputation and quality in the pet CBD space.”

The CBD Dog Biscuit Cookbook (ISBN 9781646432271) retails for $19.95 and is available from Cider Mill Press and a variety of prominent book sellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Simon & Schuster.

Matt Coapman, chief marketing officer for cbdMD and Paw CBD, said that Paw CBD was “founded on the belief that pets are family too, and this is an amazing opportunity to spotlight not only our brand, but how CBD can make a difference in the lives of the pets we love every day."

Photo: Courtesy of Cristian Castillo on Unsplash