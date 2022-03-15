Panacea Life Sciences Partners With Chanelle McCoy Health For Launch Of 0% THC CBD Products

Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH) entered into a commercial partnership with Chanelle McCoy Health, a CBD pharmaceutical company, based out of the UK and Ireland. This partnership with Panacea has the potential to provide the U.S. market with access to a safer, higher quality, and more efficacious portfolio of certified CBD products that are backed by clinical studies.

The mutual mission of the alliance is to be recognized across the United States as the premium provider of science-based CBD products, specifically a portfolio of Ultra Pure CBD products to those segments of the consumer market seeking to eliminate their exposure to THC in CBD products.

Commenting on the partnership, Chanelle McCoy Health founders, Lady Chanelle McCoy and Caroline Glynn B.Sc., MSc., L.L.M, were quoted as saying: "Our company ethos has been about elevating CBD above social stigma by providing products that are backed by clinical studies. Where others chose to invest in expensive marketing campaigns, we chose to focus on advancing the science and research behind CBD through conducting many clinical studies. This investment has been rewarded by the regulatory advancements we have made with the regulators in Europe and the UK. We hope to continue the same journey in the U.S. with our latest collaboration with Panacea. We both share similar values and strive to deliver CBD products that consumers can trust."

As safety and purity are top priorities for each company's products, Chanelle McCoy Health backs their Pureis/CBD products with long-term clinical studies. One such study aimed to provide information on the possible health hazards likely to arise from repeated exposure to their Ultra Pure CBD over a prolonged period of time. With various parameters assessed and a controlled sample of subjects, it was determined Pureis CBD is suitable and well-tolerated for consumer use. Additionally, the tests demonstrated that Pureis CBD does not have any mutagenic effects.

These 0% THC CBD products will be launched in the U.S. through Panacea as soon as Spring of 2022.