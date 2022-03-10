QQQ
-3.72
338.71
-1.11%
BTC/USD
-2475.61
39466.10
-5.9%
DIA
-1.22
334.62
-0.37%
SPY
-2.03
429.44
-0.47%
TLT
-1.96
138.38
-1.44%
GLD
+ 0.66
185.16
+ 0.36%

Ontario Regulators Authorize Cannabis Curbside Pickup And Delivery To Boost Retail Segment

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
March 10, 2022 4:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ontario Regulators Authorize Cannabis Curbside Pickup And Delivery To Boost Retail Segment

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, which controls cannabis  sales in the Canadian province, has established new rules to enable cannabis retailers to offer delivery and curbside pick-up services on a permanent basis beginning March 15, 2022.
The new policy is intended to make permanent the two sale modalities that were temporarily authorized under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act from 2020. Delivery orders must be placed with a specific store and third-party deliveries will not be allowed.

Expand Access To Legal Markets

Regulators seek to widen the cannabis offer for buyers and expand access to the legal cannabis market, reported The Star.

Bubba Nicholson, vice-president of business development and ethos at Thrive Cannabis, a firm cultivating premium quality, small-batch craft cannabis in Ontario, is enthusiastic about the move that could help rebound the retail segment.

“We need to empower the retailers to be able to try and get customers in their door either virtual or bricks and mortar as best they can,” he said.

Drive Competition

The policy prevents cannabis retailers from operating entirely or predominantly as delivery businesses. “This means cannabis retailers will not be able to adopt the same model being used by some quick-service restaurants and other retailers,” reported local media.

Meanwhile, Omar Khan, senior vice-president of corporate and public affairs at High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) said the policy will prevent delivery-only businesses from being dwarfed by large companies that could dominate cannabis’ e-commerce.

“This will drive competition and help ensure greater choice for consumers,” Khan noted.

Robyn Rabinovitch, Thrive’s vice-president of sales and marketing, said that setting up a delivery service takes time and can be expensive. “It’ll be interesting to see how viable those business streams are for the future with everyone running so tightly month to month and the larger cost being imposed on those that try and stand out through delivery services.” 

Cannabis may only be delivered at a time when the physical cannabis retail store is open to the public.

Retail stores located within malls may still complete deliveries between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m, informed the Commission in an information bulletin on March 1st.

Image via El Planteo. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Penny Stocks Regulations Markets General

Related Articles

High Tide's Canna Cabana Launches Cannabis Delivery On Demand

High Tide's Canna Cabana Launches Cannabis Delivery On Demand

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) has launched cannabis Delivery on Demand in select Canna Cabana retail locations across Canada. read more
High Tide Inc: Cantor's Updated Model For NuLeaf CBD Deal

High Tide Inc: Cantor's Updated Model For NuLeaf CBD Deal

The Analyst In a recent analyst note, Pablo Zuanic, from Cantor Fitzgerald, remained Neutral on High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI.TO) and established a price target of C$7.75 for the stock. The Thesis read more
High Tide Enters German Market Via Its Subsidiary Blessed CBD

High Tide Enters German Market Via Its Subsidiary Blessed CBD

Blessed CBD, a subsidiary of High Tide Inc. read more
In Midst Of Evacuation, Ukrainian Wants Weed Legalized In America, See Video On Cannabis Daily March 8, 2022

In Midst Of Evacuation, Ukrainian Wants Weed Legalized In America, See Video On Cannabis Daily March 8, 2022

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space In today's Cannabis Daily Podcast episode, host Elliot Lane looks at the following value stocks to watch in Cannabis Space: read more