Simply Better's No B.S. Skincare Brand To Sponsor UFC Champion Julianna Peña

Simply Better Brands Corp. (TSX:SBBC) (OTCQB:PKANF) is pleased to announce a sponsorship agreement and collaboration between Simply Better Brand's subsidiary, No B.S. Life, LLC and Julianna Peña, the mixed martial artist who won the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship this past December and was named MMA Junkie's Female Fighter of the Year.

"No B.S. Skincare provides the one of the cleanest products on the market. It's an honor to be able to share my love for No B.S. with the public and help them benefit from these amazing products," Peña said.

Originally built as a direct-to-consumer brand, No B.S. will leverage Julianna to continue its omni-channel expansion in 2022. Now with a presence at Amazon and Target, the brand is gaining traction in the drug class of trade with a commitment to enter CVS this year.

"Julianna represents what No B.S. Skincare is about, she is an amazing inspiration, breaking stereotypes from all angles," Diana Briceno, CEO and founder of No B.S. Skincare, said. "Being a woman does not mean we can't be strong and win UFC championships and being a fighter does not mean we can't take care of how our face looks. If you want your skin to look good, it must be healthy. This is why we developed a skincare line with no toxic ingredient or BS, and this is why Julianna is the perfect partner to inspire people to break stereotypes and cut out all of the unnecessary, toxic BS they don't need, starting with their skin care."

Pursuant to the agreement, Peña has agreed to act as a brand ambassador for No B.S., providing certain online posts, endorsements and social media content.

In consideration for the services provided under the Agreement, No B.S. has agreed to pay Julianna Peña an engagement fee of $100,000, a royalty fee equal to 10% of the gross revenues generated from sales achieved by No B.S. from certain sales, and a one-time bonus of $25,000 in the event the campaign generates a minimum of $500,000 in gross revenues.

Simply Better focuses on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories, including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skincare industries.

Photo: Courtesy of Simply Better Brands Corp.