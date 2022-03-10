QQQ
Curaleaf's Cannabis Brand Select Expands Product Offerings With Live Rosin Solventless Extracts

byJelena Martinovic
March 10, 2022 8:29 am
Curaleaf's Cannabis Brand Select Expands Product Offerings With Live Rosin Solventless Extracts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) has launched Select Live Rosin, its first line of solventless extracts, to patients across Florida.

The products will initially launch at 12 Curaleaf locations and will continue to expand statewide by April 7th.

Select Live Rosin builds upon the brand's existing collection of premium oil products, including Elite, Elite Live and Essentials, and is formulated for experienced cannabis consumers looking for more flavorful, true-to-flower experiences.

The products feature an aromatic, pure cannabis flavor created through the company's live harvesting, flash-freezing and gentle solventless extraction processes that preserve the natural integrity of each strain's terpenes and cannabinoids.

"We are proud to expand our product offerings in Florida to serve our patients' increasingly sophisticated preferences," Matt Darin, President of Curaleaf US, said.

Select Live Rosin vapes and concentrates will be available in Florida this month and will be followed by Select X Bites in the coming weeks.

Curaleaf’s R&D Strategy

Curaleaf's proprietary water-based extraction process eliminates the waste and inefficiencies associated with live rosin manufacturing.

This scalable technology allows Curaleaf to offer Select Live Rosin vapes and concentrates at a more accessible price point for patients seeking premium, true-to-flower experiences.

"Curaleaf's R&D strategy is rooted in delivering novel and exceptional customer experiences, and introducing affordably priced live rosin products along with high-quality vape hardware not only reimagines what is possible for the Company, but for the industry at large," Darin explained.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

