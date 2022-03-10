As New Standard Grows, So Does Its Generosity

Image provided by New Standard.

As the marijuana industry matures, cannabis consumers are demanding higher-quality products and customer experiences, and one Michigan company is achieving the new standard.

Michigan-based New Standard’s goal is to make discovering and buying cannabis almost as much fun as consuming it. The company is creating a vibrant community for cannabis cultivation and appreciation based on service, knowledge, care, quality and inclusivity.

New Standard opened its first provisioning center — Michigan’s nomenclature for a dispensary or cannabis retail store — in Hazel Park in 2020. Since then, it’s expanded to eight locations including Ann Arbor, Grand Haven, Muskegon, Sand Lake, Edmore, Nunica, Saugatuck, with a ninth location coming soon. As a vertically integrated organization, the company also has cultivation facilities in Gladwin County and Muskegon.

New Standard provisioning centers offer more than 275 different products, including marijuana flower, pre-rolled joints, concentrates, edibles, vape cartridges, topicals and tinctures.

The company offers same-day delivery on online orders direct to its customers within a 20-mile radius. Participating stores have a $60 minimum with no delivery fee. First-time customers must provide a selfie with their IDs and medical cards, if applicable, before completing their purchases.

“If you’re curious, interested, just starting out or dedicated to the amazing potential of cannabis, New Standard satisfies,” the company website states. “If you’d like to spend some time browsing our incredible selection of premier cannabis, we welcome you to chat and familiarize yourself with our products.”

Last June, the company won first place at the 17th Annual Detroit Design Awards for its flagship Hazel Park location. Through its partnership with architectural firm Pink + Wooderson, the company created an approachable environment using finishes like custom millwork to achieve a warm feel while preserving functionality.

Giving Back

The thriving company is committed to giving back to the communities that helped it succeed. It recently partnered with four shelters to provide people experiencing homelessness with winter attire to help keep them warm.

The shelters include Lighthouse of MI, Washtenaw Shelter Association, Muskegon Rescue Mission and Christian Neighbors of Douglas. Each location has a dedicated donation area where the community can drop off new hats, gloves, sweatpants or socks to help those in need.

In addition, the company is donating $1 from each sale of its Beaverton Farms pre-rolls through March 31 to benefit each shelter.

Michigan’s recreational marijuana industry has boomed since the first retail stores opened at the end of 2019. In January, sales of all products reached $125 million, up from $67.4 million during the same month of 2021. The state has 449 recreational marijuana retailers and more than 500 growers.

The industry’s success has public marijuana companies like Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) and Body and Mind (CSE:BAMM) to expand into the state.

