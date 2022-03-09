Charlotte's Web CBD Gummies Get Product Of The Year Award

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) revealed that its line of CBD gummies has been named Product of the Year for 2022.

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, determined by 40,000 American shoppers through a national survey conducted by Kantar.

The Charlotte's Web Gummies line of products has been awarded the top honor as the most innovative product in the CBD Gummy, category.

"Given the continued flux and uncertainty over the past two years, we're prouder than ever to provide consumers with the vote of 40,000 fellow shoppers as a guide they can trust when making important purchase decisions for themselves and their families," Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management, said.

With full spectrum hemp extract from the Company's patented hemp cultivars, Charlotte's Web Gummies are clinically shown to provide meaningful improvements across health domains including sleep quality, feelings of daily stress and overall well-being.

The gummies are developed with formulations further enhanced with functional herbs and botanical supplements that work in synergy to further support targeted wellness needs, including: DAILY WELLNESS, SLEEP, CALM, RECOVERY, IMMUNITY, and THC-FREE.

"In an extremely competitive industry, we're grateful for the opportunity to leverage the iconic Product of the Year red seal to help us stand out to consumers in a competitive market,” Jacques Tortoroli, CEO of Charlotte's Web, said.

For over 30 years globally and 14 years in the USA, Product of the Year has served as the stage for brands to showcase exceptional quality and innovation.

Photo: Courtesy of Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.