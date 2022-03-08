Resonate Blends' New Line Of Cannabis Edibles To Hit Market By Summer

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN) is developing a new line of edibles that will mirror the patent-pending Koan Cordials in experience-effect targeting while keeping the consistency and predictability of the product intact.

The new form factor will be unique to the cannabis industry, the company said, adding that it expects the new line of edibles to be available by this summer.

The seven effect-targeted formulations, each delivering a unique blend of precision-calibrated cannabinoids and terpenes provide a consistent effect each and every time.

The company is currently in the production of ‘Single Pack’ options for all seven of the Cordial experiences and has recently completed a Cordial flavor refinement project in collaboration with a leading international flavor firm that has enhanced flavor in 34,000 products for 6000 companies in 150 countries.

In the upcoming weeks, the company will release its eighth Cordial blend, Sleep, in response to customer and retailer requests. Sleep assistance is one of the most frequently searched topics across wellness categories. Sleep will be the first Koan Cordial formula to be offered in Resonate’s multi-serving bottle.

As a further evolution of the Cordial line of products, the company’s new multi-serve bottle will provide ten doses which is expected to bring the cost per serving down by approximately 60%, and the company plans to launch four SKUs with this form factor.

“The development of the Cordials has given our company a deep foundation of knowledge around consumer preferences, the entourage effect, bio-availability and nano emulsification,” Geoff Selzer, the company’s CEO, said. “As we continue to refine our current Cordials offerings, we have set our sights on the edible market which we believe is ready for significant innovation consistent with our core knowledge and mission.”

Photo: Courtesy of Margo Amala on Unsplash