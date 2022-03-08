QQQ
+ 0.00
324.86
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 806.44
38794.44
+ 2.12%
DIA
+ 0.02
328.45
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.15
419.28
+ 0.04%
TLT
+ 0.00
139.17
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
186.43
-0.01%

Tilray's Good Supply Cannabis Brand Expands Portfolio With Hash Bats Infused Pre-Roll

byJelena Martinovic
March 8, 2022 7:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tilray's Good Supply Cannabis Brand Expands Portfolio With Hash Bats Infused Pre-Roll

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)(TSX:TLRY)  announced the launch of Good Supply Hash Bats, the brand's unique take on infused pre-rolls.

Joining Good Supply's award-winning portfolio of cannabis products, Hash Bats is a smooth-smoking, hash-infused pre-roll that "hits hard."

Unlike a standard cannabis pre-roll, Good Supply's Hash Bats is the perfect blend of our consumers' favorite strains, Jean Guy and Starwalker Kush, and hash magic for the perfect 'hit’.

"We're excited to introduce our take on infused pre-rolls to the Good Supply portfolio, which continues to provide our best-selling 'good weed' to Canadian consumers with its roster of high potency products," Michelle Morin, the company’s brand manager, said. "Since launching in Ontario in February, Hash Bats have already become one of our fastest growing products for Good Supply."

Hash Bats are made to provide consumers with an elevated and uncompromisable experience, maintaining the brand's high-quality pre-roll standards with an even increased potency level for that extra impact.

At 0.5g, the size helps to minimize resin build & harshness so that consumers aren't compromising on the smoking experience for higher potency, with an extra hit of hash.

Hash Bats hit the market this January and has SKUs in select markets, with further anticipated national release in April and May of this year. The products are available in select markets across Canada in 0.5g size pre-rolls, the perfect size for that smooth hit.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

Tilray's SweetWater To Bring West-Coast-Style Brews To Washington & Oregon Via Deal With Columbia Distributing

Tilray's SweetWater To Bring West-Coast-Style Brews To Washington & Oregon Via Deal With Columbia Distributing

SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY), has announced its continued westward expansion into both Washington and Oregon, with distribution partner Columbia Distributing, keeping up the momentum after the announcement o read more
Tilray's Breckenridge Distillery Launches Second Series Of 'Super' Sexy Motor Oil Whiskey For Valentine's Day

Tilray's Breckenridge Distillery Launches Second Series Of 'Super' Sexy Motor Oil Whiskey For Valentine's Day

Tilray Brands, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) Breckenridge Distillery announced the second release of their highly anticipated and limited-edition beer-barrel whiskey, 'Super' Sexy Motor Oil, for this Valentine's Day. read more
Tilray Consolidates Its Portfolio Of Brands & Products Into Tilray Medical

Tilray Consolidates Its Portfolio Of Brands & Products Into Tilray Medical

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) announced the launch of Tilray Medical, a global medical platform read more
MedMen Opens New Store In Boston's Fenway Park On Heels Of Litigation Hurdles & Management Shakeups

MedMen Opens New Store In Boston's Fenway Park On Heels Of Litigation Hurdles & Management Shakeups

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) is opening a new store in Boston's Fenway Park - its first in Massacusssets. read more