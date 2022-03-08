Tilray's Good Supply Cannabis Brand Expands Portfolio With Hash Bats Infused Pre-Roll

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)(TSX:TLRY) announced the launch of Good Supply Hash Bats, the brand's unique take on infused pre-rolls.

Joining Good Supply's award-winning portfolio of cannabis products, Hash Bats is a smooth-smoking, hash-infused pre-roll that "hits hard."

Unlike a standard cannabis pre-roll, Good Supply's Hash Bats is the perfect blend of our consumers' favorite strains, Jean Guy and Starwalker Kush, and hash magic for the perfect 'hit’.

"We're excited to introduce our take on infused pre-rolls to the Good Supply portfolio, which continues to provide our best-selling 'good weed' to Canadian consumers with its roster of high potency products," Michelle Morin, the company’s brand manager, said. "Since launching in Ontario in February, Hash Bats have already become one of our fastest growing products for Good Supply."

Hash Bats are made to provide consumers with an elevated and uncompromisable experience, maintaining the brand's high-quality pre-roll standards with an even increased potency level for that extra impact.

At 0.5g, the size helps to minimize resin build & harshness so that consumers aren't compromising on the smoking experience for higher potency, with an extra hit of hash.

Hash Bats hit the market this January and has SKUs in select markets, with further anticipated national release in April and May of this year. The products are available in select markets across Canada in 0.5g size pre-rolls, the perfect size for that smooth hit.

