This App Helps You Track Your Cannabis Consumption For Better Health & Wellness Results

Juva Life Inc. (CSE: Journal App, designed to help cannabis users and patients track their consumption, and gain a window inside the effects cannabis products have on their health and wellness. (CSE: JUVA ) (OTCQB: JUVAF ) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) announced this week the launch of thedesigned to help cannabis users and patients track their consumption, and gain a window inside the effects cannabis products have on their health and wellness.

Through the simple Journal App, cannabis users and patients nationwide can track their symptoms, medication use and results, while documenting daily the branded cannabis products they consumed, what effect they had on their specific symptoms and side effects that may occur.

"The cannabis industry lacks data on the health and wellness benefits of cannabis. Our mission is to help empower consumers to be active participants in their health. Juva is one of the first and only companies to offer consumers a scientific window into their cannabis usage. We believe the Journal App is the perfect next step to help cannabis users make a meaningful impact on their lives," Doug Chloupek, CEO and founder of Juva Life, told Benzinga.