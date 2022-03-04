QQQ
-4.96
347.22
-1.45%
BTC/USD
-258.50
38890.16
-0.66%
DIA
-1.82
339.95
-0.54%
SPY
-3.61
439.32
-0.83%
TLT
+ 2.38
135.48
+ 1.73%
GLD
+ 2.88
177.92
+ 1.59%

Most D.C. Workers To Avoid Pre-Employment Marijuana Testing Under New Bill

byJelena Martinovic
March 4, 2022 11:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Most D.C. Workers To Avoid Pre-Employment Marijuana Testing Under New Bill

Those applying for a job in Washington, D.C. might be able to avoid pre-employment marijuana testing. A new bill to ban most workplaces from subjecting job applicants to the procedure was unanimously approved by the Labor & Workforce Development Committee on Thursday.

Sponsored by Councilmember Trayon White (D), the proposal builds on previous legislation the D.C. Council passed to help local government employees who face workplace discrimination due to their use of medical marijuana, Marijuana Moment writes.

What’s In It?

“It shall be an unlawful discriminatory practice for an employer, labor organization, employment agency, or agent thereof to require a prospective employee to submit to testing for the presence of any tetrahydrocannabinols or marijuana in such prospective employee’s system as a condition of employment,” the legislation specified.

The bill also stipulates that police, safety-sensitive construction workers and those with jobs that require a commercial driver’s license or people working with childcare and patients and positions “with the potential to significantly impact the health or safety of employees or members of the public” could still undergo drug testing for cannabis.

However, the employer is not required to allow the use, as well as possession, transfer, display, transportation, sale, or growing of cannabis in the workplace, under the bill.

White called the legislation ”an important step towards eliminating historical inequities of cannabis use and ensuring that those who use cannabis medically or recreationally are not penalized in their workspaces [for what they do] on their private time.”

How Cannabis Fits In The American Workplace

In the meantime, Americans are returning to more conservative workspaces, and the question of how cannabis fits into the equation is arising.

Benzinga’s Andrew Ward looked into the issue and spoke to sources in and out of the cannabis sector to better understand how cannabis fits into U.S. workplaces.

While rules vary by state, in many cases, the employer has the final say on policy, with the companies crafting their own rules and protocols.

Photo: Courtesy of Testalize.me on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Politics Markets General

Related Articles

U.S. Senate Candidate Gary Chambers Visits Cannabis Dispensary In Illinois After Smoking A Blunt On Camera

U.S. Senate Candidate Gary Chambers Visits Cannabis Dispensary In Illinois After Smoking A Blunt On Camera

Democrat Gary Chambers, who is seeking a U.S. read more
New York: Latino Cannabis Association Launches To Build Equity & Be Part Of Lucrative Weed Market

New York: Latino Cannabis Association Launches To Build Equity & Be Part Of Lucrative Weed Market

As the cannabis industry grows and more and more states and municipalities decriminalize and legalize recreational marijuana, a group of people in New York are working to make sure that their communities are at the table when the state's laws and policies take shape. read more
Bonaventure Equity Is Raising $30 Million, Earmarked For Cannabis Life-Science Companies

Bonaventure Equity Is Raising $30 Million, Earmarked For Cannabis Life-Science Companies

Bonaventure Equity, a cannabis venture capital fund, is raising $30 million with an eye on cannabis life-science companies to avoid the sector’s "irrational exuberance" as the company's founder, Ross O’Brien put it. read more
Flora Growth Breaks Out Of M&A Gate In 2022, Announces New Broadcast

Flora Growth Breaks Out Of M&A Gate In 2022, Announces New Broadcast

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "2022 Primed after 2021's Record M&A Deals." read more