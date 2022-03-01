InterCure Teams Up With Altman Health To Bring CBD To Israel Including Charlotte's Web Branded Products

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) (TSX:INCR) (TASE:INCR) has signed a definitive agreement with Altman Health LP. The newly formed company will focus on the new Israeli CBD product market, following the Israeli Minister of Health's recent announcement that CBD will be removed from the Dangerous Drugs Act.

In December 2020, InterCure established an exclusive strategic partnership with Charlotte's Web (OTC:CWBHF) a global leader in full spectrum hemp extract products. The partnership with Altman Health will register, manufacture, market and distribute CBD products in Israel, including Charlotte's Web branded products. Positioned as the first-to-market, offering high quality branded CBD products in the territory – endorsed by the country's two leading and trusted brands both in wellness and medical cannabis.

Altman Health offers a wide range of health and wellness products, in over 1700 points of sale including pharmacies, health food stores, as well as in the national health fund clinics.

Alexander Rabinovitch, CEO of InterCure is happy that this partnership will bring perscription-free CBD to Isarael. "The strategic partnership with Altman Health is a natural connection between groundbreaking and market-leading companies. InterCure is leading the pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis revolution, which within two and a half years has become the most sold out of pocket prescription drug in Israel and together with Charlotte's Web, the world's leading CBD company, we are positioned to lead the CBD revolution as well," stated Rabinovitch.