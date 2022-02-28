Humble & Fume Reports Wider Loss In Q2 And Slight YoY Increase In Revenue

Cannabis distributor Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE:HMBL) (OTCQX:HUMBF) announced its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021.

"During the quarter, Humble made meaningful progress towards our goal of becoming profitable by realigning our corporate structure and operations, while focusing on market expansion,” Joel Toguri, the company’s CEO, said. “Over this period, we have maintained stable revenue while absorbing one-time costs associated with the restructuring.”

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue totaled $16.9 million, compared to $16.8 million in the same quarter prior year.

Six Months Ended Dec. 31

Revenue decreased from $36.2 million to $34.9 million.

October

Announced it had signed a share purchase agreement to acquire licensed California cannabis distributor, Cabo Connection, the first step in itss U.S. expansion strategy.

November

Announced it had completed a $8 million private placement by Green Acre Capital Distribution Corp. to acquire 15.23% of Humble, with an LOI to complete definitive agreements for an additional $2 million for the formation of a joint venture.

December

Announced a new sales and distribution partnership with PAX Labs, Inc. for PAX branded Vape Devices in Canada.

under the ticker symbol of HUMBF. Announced that it had entered into an exclusive sales representation agreement with Galaxie Brands Inc. for the commercialization and distribution of Wyld Cannabis Edibles in Canada.

Management Shake-Ups

Humble hired Jessica Hulser as a new general manager for the U.S. operations.

She brings over 20 years of experience in performance-based leadership and high-level operational execution in the logistics and distribution industry.

Prior to this she held roles within Johnson Brothers of Hawaii, Inc., Hawaiian Ocean Transport, Inc., and Odyssey Logistics, Inc..

At his new position, Hulser will be responsible for increasing sales, driving operational efficiencies, and spearheading the expansion into cannabis distribution in the U.S.

In addition, president and founder of Windship Trading, Nathan Todd, is stepping away from the company.

Photo: Courtesy of Josh Appel on Unsplash