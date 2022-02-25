EXCLUSIVE: How This Company Backed By Deepak Chopra & Tony Robbins Is Disrupting Mental Health With Psychedelics

Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN) recently joined Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane on the Benzinga Cannabis Insider show.

Cybin, Inc. brings together industry experts from the business and science community working together to bring revolutionary treatment to the mental healthcare landscape.

The executive discussed novel psychedelic treatments for mental health, the investment landscape, BlackRock's support of the company, Tim Robbins and Deepak Chopra's endorsements, and much more.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it had formed a partnership with The Chopra Foundation, a not-for-profit founded by alternative medicine and new age author Deepak Chopra.

"The Foundation is working closely with Cybin to support education and awareness about its groundbreaking research to harness the potential of psychedelic therapies in mental health,” the organization stated in a press release.

A week before that, Cybin announced the granting of a US patent on CYB004, a deuterated version of DMT, which is a psychedelic compound present in an indigenous ceremonial beverage known as ayahuasca. CYB004 is part of the company’s pipeline and is expected to be tested for anxiety disorders and other mental health indications.

"The need for new and more effective treatments across the mental health spectrum is more urgent today than ever,” said Deepak Chopra, who serves as the foundation’s chairman of the board and director.

