QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-451.22
38665.50
-1.15%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

EXCLUSIVE: How This Company Backed By Deepak Chopra & Tony Robbins Is Disrupting Mental Health With Psychedelics

byBenzinga Cannabis
February 25, 2022 10:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: How This Company Backed By Deepak Chopra & Tony Robbins Is Disrupting Mental Health With Psychedelics

Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN) recently joined Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane on the Benzinga Cannabis Insider show.

Cybin, Inc. brings together industry experts from the business and science community working together to bring revolutionary treatment to the mental healthcare landscape.

The executive discussed novel psychedelic treatments for mental health, the investment landscape, BlackRock's support of the company, Tim Robbins and Deepak Chopra's endorsements, and much more.

Click here to watch the show on YouTube.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it had formed a partnership with The Chopra Foundation, a not-for-profit founded by alternative medicine and new age author Deepak Chopra.

"The Foundation is working closely with Cybin to support education and awareness about its groundbreaking research to harness the potential of psychedelic therapies in mental health,” the organization stated in a press release.

A week before that, Cybin announced the granting of a US patent on CYB004, a deuterated version of DMT, which is a psychedelic compound present in an indigenous ceremonial beverage known as ayahuasca. CYB004 is part of the company’s pipeline and is expected to be tested for anxiety disorders and other mental health indications.

"The need for new and more effective treatments across the mental health spectrum is more urgent today than ever,” said Deepak Chopra, who serves as the foundation’s chairman of the board and director.

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews.

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Exclusives Markets Interview

Related Articles

Psyched: Psilocybin Therapy Effective After One Year, Cybin & Deepak Chopra, Enveric Psilocybin Cancer Study

Psyched: Psilocybin Therapy Effective After One Year, Cybin & Deepak Chopra, Enveric Psilocybin Cancer Study

Psilocybin received yet another confirmation of its beneficial effects in the treatment of major depressive disorder, this time, in the long term. A new Johns Hopkins review study found that the positive effects of just two sessions of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy can last for over one year in most patients with depression. read more
Cybin, Deepak Chopra Announce Partnership For Psychedelics Awareness And Education

Cybin, Deepak Chopra Announce Partnership For Psychedelics Awareness And Education

Psychedelics-focused biotech company Cybin Inc. (NYSE: CYBN) announced that it has formed a partnership with The Chopra Foundation, a not-for-profit founded by alternative medicine and new age author Deepak Chopra. read more
Psyched: Cathie Wood Invests In Psychedelics Co ATAI, Bill Approved in Utah, AI Startup To 'Design States Of Mind'

Psyched: Cathie Wood Invests In Psychedelics Co ATAI, Bill Approved in Utah, AI Startup To 'Design States Of Mind'

The psychedelics sector received its latest sign of acceptance from Wall Street with famed investor Cathie Wood taking a position in Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) through her ARKG ETF. read more
Benzinga's Unprecedented Psychedelics Investing Conference Lands In Miami On April 19th

Benzinga's Unprecedented Psychedelics Investing Conference Lands In Miami On April 19th

The first Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference, the premier gathering of psychedelics industry leaders and forward-thinking investors, is coming to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 19, 2022, in Miami, Florida. read more