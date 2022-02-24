Cannabis Pre-Rolls For A Cause: Glass House Farms, Mission Green Team Up To Help Nonviolent Cannabis Prisoners

Glass House Brands Inc (OTC:GLASF)'s Glass House Farms has teamed up with Mission Green, with the shared goal of raising awareness for those still serving jail time for cannabis-related offenses.

For every multipack of pre-rolls sold, $1 will be donated to Mission Green at select retailers from 2/15 – 3/15, up to $10,000. The participating stores are The Pottery, Farmacy Berkeley, Farmacy Santa Ana, Farmacy Santa Barbara.

"We are always particularly proud to launch initiatives that benefit Weldon Angelos’ Mission Green," said Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Glass House Brands. "As a retired law enforcement officer in LA who participated in the war on drugs firsthand, I developed a profound disillusionment with our misguided, unequal and unfair policies that led me many years ago to become an advocate for ending the War on Drugs."

"The announcement of our partnership with the Weldon Project last year, our presentation of a letter to President Biden calling for a full pardon of all nonviolent cannabis prisoners, the cannabis clemency petition we launched last month, the point-of-sale retail donations we collected over Martin Luther King Day weekend, and now this donation of a portion of the proceeds from our multipack pre-rolls, are truly just the opening salvos in our larger fight to help end federal prohibition of cannabis and achieve criminal justice reform for those convicted of nonviolent cannabis-related offenses. It’s also a pleasure and an imperative that I take personal bandwidth to serve on the board of Weldon’s organization. I believe in the mission and I believe in him. We want freedom for these people, now. More is coming."