Check Out Celebrities' Favorite Weed Products: Wiz Khalifa, B-Real, Berner, Ricky Williams And More

byJavier Hasse
February 24, 2022 11:40 am
Check Out Celebrities' Favorite Weed Products: Wiz Khalifa, B-Real, Berner, Ricky Williams And More

Celebrity involvement in the cannabis industry is at an all-time high. Below are some celebrity-created weed accessories you need to check out:

VIBES Rolling Papers

The premium rolling paper and cannabis lifestyle brand from Bay area rapper and entrepreneur, Berner.

The recently launched Cali mimics Berner’s signature rolling style: a pre-roll tube with a wide circumference that delivers optimal airflow, comfortable pulls and a big-smoke experience.

"All you have to do is stuff and puff with The Cali," says Berner, the CEO of VIBES

Highsman

Ricky Williams, famed NFL running back, entrepreneur and thought leader, launched Highsman in late 2021. Highsman is a cannabis lifestyle brand created to empower professional and everyday athletes as well as sports enthusiasts alike. 

Dr. Greenthumbs x G Pen

Cypress Hill rapper, B-Real teamed up with G Pen, a leader in advanced technology cannabis vaporizers, on a collection of vaporizers adorned with Dr. Greenthumb's iconic green and gold colors and logo for the discerning consumer.

Dr.Greenthumbs x G Pen Micro+

 

A sleek and discreet smart-chip enabled vaporizer. Compatible with any 510 thread cartridges in addition to G Pen’s Micro+ tank.

Dr. Greenthumbs x G Pen Roam

G Pen Roam is a new all-in-one portable water filtered vaporizer for concentrates with customizable temperature settings for a controlled experience.

Dr. Greenthumbs x G Pen Dash

The G Pen Dash Vaporizer allows you to enjoy an on-the-go cannabis experience, featuring a glass stainless steel heating chamber with three temperature settings. 

Taylor Gang x Stündenglass

The makers of the world’s first gravity-powered infuser joined forces with Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang Entertainment to introduce a limited edition, black and gold Taylor Gang x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser.

It's a sophisticated and elegantly designed 360° rotating glass hookah that generates kinetic motion activation via cascading water displacement, opposing airflow technology and the natural force of gravity.

Jonathan Adler x Higher Standards

The luxury lifestyle brand owned by Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) for an elevated smoking experience teamed up with iconic designer Jonathan Adler to introduce handcrafted cannabis accessories for the sophisticated smoker. 

Images courtesy of RIO PR.

