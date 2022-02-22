QQQ
Agricor & Botanacor Team Up With SC Labs To Offer Science-First Cannabis Testing in CA, CO & OR

byJelena Martinovic
February 22, 2022 9:46 am
Agricor Laboratories and Botanacor Laboratories, sister companies based in Denver, Colorado, and SC Laboratories based in Santa Cruz, California, have joined forces to provide cannabis and hemp brands with access to the most comprehensive, industry-forward testing solutions in North America.

Why It Matters?

The combination brings together three of the respected cannabis and hemp testing organizations in the U.S. and forms the foundation of a national testing network.

In addition, it will bring value to both the hemp and cannabis industries, ranging from access to a broader range of testing resources, improved data delivery, innovative science, instrument redundancy and increased testing capacity, and improved operations to accelerate turnaround times.

“Agricor, Botanacor, and SC Laboratories have well-earned reputations for delivering high-efficacy results, through a ‘science-first’ approach to product quality, safety, and compliance,” Dr. Carl Craig, CEO of Agricor and Botanacor Laboratories, said. “With operations in Colorado, California, and Oregon, the newly combined operation is uniquely positioned to support multi-state cannabis operators, as well as hemp producers within the U.S. and throughout the world.”

The labs are ISO 17025 accredited and in combination deliver the most comprehensive hemp and cannabis testing panel in the U.S.

“This combination creates the largest specialized resource in North America that is committed to delivering exceptional testing results that empower smarter growing, manufacturing, and consumer decision making,” Jeff Gray, CEO of SC Labs, said. “By combining these reputable science organizations, we’ve taken major steps toward creating a laboratory network that is dedicated to improving the safety of cannabis products for all consumers, globally.”

While the combination builds the foundation of a national testing network, the organization is focused on continued expansion via acquisition and organic entry to new markets.

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Reed on Unsplash

 

