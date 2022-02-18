QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-111.86
39107.31
-0.29%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Flowr Corp Sells Kelowna Research Facility To Hawthorne For $12.6M, Launches Four New Cannabis Strains

byVuk Zdinjak
February 18, 2022 8:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Flowr Corp Sells Kelowna Research Facility To Hawthorne For $12.6M, Launches Four New Cannabis Strains

Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) (OTC:FLWPF) has agreed to sell its interest in the Kelowna Research Station R&D facility to Hawthorne Canada Limited The Toronto-based Flowr Corp. said the C$16 million ($12.6 million) deal is expected to close in the second quarter and will result in cash proceeds of $4 million and the elimination of $12 million of long-term debt. Shares of Flowr Corp. have gained 16.7% so far in 2022, compared to a 12.3% drop by the Cannabis ETF.

The KRS sale, subject to certain closing conditions, is expected to close in Q2 2022.

"The KRS building and Hawthorne partnership has given us the ability to trial and commercialize exotic and unique cannabis strains, giving us a competitive advantage in the Canadian market. Moving forward we will maintain a very close relationship with Hawthorne and will continue to benefit from shared research and development and the partnership will continue through a service agreement," Darryl Brooker, Flowr CEO said. "In addition, this transaction further improves Flowr's balance sheet with the cash proceeds of approximately $4 million and the elimination of $12 million of long-term debt outstanding."

Flowr's four new genetics, BC Clementine Crush, BC Lemon Ice, BC Spiced Grape and BC Mango Melon OG, have been approved for listing across multiple provinces, including Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, launching in March, April and May 2022. These additional listings will continue Flowr's push to offer consumers differentiated exotic genetics, with high THC, high terpene contents, strong sensory profiles and premium quality buds.

The company has successfully completed trialing 44 new genetics and will shortly begin commercial growing of up to 10 new and exotic genetics selected for their unique terpene, morphological and THC profile.

This new genetic pipeline is expected to launch in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023.

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets Press Releases General

Related Articles

Flowr Corp. Debuts In Israeli Cannabis Market With First Marijuana Shipment

Flowr Corp. Debuts In Israeli Cannabis Market With First Marijuana Shipment

Canadian cannabis company The Flowr Corporation (TSXV: FLWR) (OTCPK: FLWPF) reported that it has completed its first cannabis shipment from Canada to Israel. read more
Flowr Corp Reports Slight YoY Rise In Q3 Revenue, Continues Development Of New Genetics

Flowr Corp Reports Slight YoY Rise In Q3 Revenue, Continues Development Of New Genetics

Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR) (OTC: FLWPF) announced its financial and operational results on Monday for the three and nine months ended September 30, revealing a slight year-over-year improvement in the third quarter gross revenue to CA$3.6 million ($2.81 million) read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Curaleaf Holdings, TREES, Dewey Scientific, The Flowr Corporation

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Curaleaf Holdings, TREES, Dewey Scientific, The Flowr Corporation

Curaleaf Holdings’ Shareholders Elect Directors Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) announced that its shareholders elected directors at its annual and special meeting held on Thursday, September 9. read more
Berner's Cookies Teams Up With The Flowr Corp. To Bring Its Products To EU Via Portugal

Berner's Cookies Teams Up With The Flowr Corp. To Bring Its Products To EU Via Portugal

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV: FLWR) (OTC: FLWPF) announced Monday that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, RPK Biopharma Ltd, has entered into a series of agreements with Cookies Creative Consulting and Promotions Inc, to cultivate and distribute Cookies products in Portugal from its read more