Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang And Stündenglass Introduce Cool New Gravity-Powered Infuser

Multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY and Golden Globe-nominated Wiz Khalifa and his entertainment company Taylor Gang Ent., which includes artists Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, and Berner among others, have collaborated with Stündenglass, the world's first gravity-powered infuser, to introduce the iconic gold and black Taylor Gang x Stündenglass.

"I love my Stündenglass, and I'm pumped everyone gets to experience this with me now," Wiz Khalifa said.

Taylor Gang agreed. "We're very excited to launch the official Taylor Gang x Stündenglass. We use glass in our everyday lives, so it only made sense to team up and create an exclusive Taylor Gang collaboration for the fans."

Taylor Gang x Stündenglass is an authentic collaboration developed after Wiz Khalifa discovered Stündenglass and began enjoying it regularly as seen on his social media.

The infuser features a patented 360-degree gravity system that elicits a powerful and immersive experience. It generates kinetic motion activation via cascading water, opposing airflow technology and the natural force of gravity.

"I'm honored to have collaborated with long-time friend Wiz Khalifa, who is as passionate about this product as I am. Our mutual admiration for Stündenglass made it a natural collaboration," said Stündenglass CEO Chris Folkerts.

The Taylor Gang x Stündenglass is offered in an exclusive black and gold colorway and features two glass globes on a metal base made of aircraft-grade aluminum, surgical grade stainless steel, and high-quality Teflon seals.

Removable glass globes make the infuser durable, easy to maintain and simple to clean.

With a patented design backed by an extended 10-year warranty, the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser comes packaged in a custom black and gold reusable box for safe storage and transportation.

Company photo.