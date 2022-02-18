QQQ
Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang And Stündenglass Introduce Cool New Gravity-Powered Infuser

byMaureen Meehan
February 17, 2022 8:00 pm
Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang And Stündenglass Introduce Cool New Gravity-Powered Infuser

Multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY and Golden Globe-nominated Wiz Khalifa and his entertainment company Taylor Gang Ent., which includes artists Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, and Berner among others, have collaborated with Stündenglass, the world's first gravity-powered infuser, to introduce the iconic gold and black Taylor Gang x Stündenglass

"I love my Stündenglass, and I'm pumped everyone gets to experience this with me now," Wiz Khalifa said.

Taylor Gang agreed. "We're very excited to launch the official Taylor Gang x Stündenglass. We use glass in our everyday lives, so it only made sense to team up and create an exclusive Taylor Gang collaboration for the fans."

Taylor Gang x Stündenglass is an authentic collaboration developed after Wiz Khalifa discovered Stündenglass and began enjoying it regularly as seen on his social media.

The infuser features a patented 360-degree gravity system that elicits a powerful and immersive experience. It generates kinetic motion activation via cascading water, opposing airflow technology and the natural force of gravity. 

"I'm honored to have collaborated with long-time friend Wiz Khalifa, who is as passionate about this product as I am. Our mutual admiration for Stündenglass made it a natural collaboration," said Stündenglass CEO Chris Folkerts.

The Taylor Gang x Stündenglass is offered in an exclusive black and gold colorway and features two glass globes on a metal base made of aircraft-grade aluminum, surgical grade stainless steel, and high-quality Teflon seals.

Removable glass globes make the infuser durable, easy to maintain and simple to clean.

With a patented design backed by an extended 10-year warranty, the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser comes packaged in a custom black and gold reusable box for safe storage and transportation.

Company photo.

