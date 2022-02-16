Michigan Report: Muskegon's Marijuana Messaging Goes All Out, Will Synthetic THC From Hemp Compete With Weed Market?

Marijuana safety lock bags will be distributed to Michigan's Muskegon area dispensaries through the city’s education outreach program that also will include display sign messages. Michigan is Benzinga's home state.

Messages warning about the use of cannabis while driving or working and the health dangers facing pregnant women will be displayed on electronic message boards owned by the city.

In addition, the city will purchase 5,000 of the bags, which will contain educational material, from Public Health-Muskegon County. The bags have locks with keys to make sure cannabis contents can be kept secure from children, city planning director Mike Franzak told MLive.

Details on how the bags will get to consumers haven’t been worked out.

The electronic messages are expected to appear within a month on three electronic boards where they will remain for the next 10 months.

Meanwhile, hemp growers may be allowed to sell to marijuana processors allowing them to synthesize hemp to THC for use in edibles, vaping cartridges, tinctures or other products already being sold in the state's cannabis market.

The changes present new market opportunities for hemp farmers but also new competition for growers in Michigan's booming marijuana industry. The rules require any new products being sold using synthesized THC to be clearly labeled as such.