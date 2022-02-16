QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
-1701.40
38377.77
-4.25%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

Schwazze Closes $6.7M Acquisition Of Colorado Cannabis Cultivator

byJelena Martinovic
February 16, 2022 7:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Schwazze Closes $6.7M Acquisition Of Colorado Cannabis Cultivator

Schwazze (OTCQX:SHWZ) has closed the transaction to acquire the assets of Brow 2, LLC, located in Denver, Colorado. 

Deal Details

The planned transaction includes a 37,000 square foot building and equipment designed for indoor cultivation.

The consideration for the acquisition was $6.7 million and was paid in cash at closing.

Why It Matters?

This transaction continues Schwazze's aggressive expansion in Colorado and will enhance its cultivation capabilities, providing product directly to its dispensaries. 

"This is another step in building operational depth and capabilities in Colorado for Schwazze,” Justin Dye, Schwazze's CEO, said. “This acquisition will add a talented team of growers, high-quality indoor flower cultivation capacity, new strain genetics, and another profitable asset to our platform. The new facility will supply our growing network of dispensaries and customers with a broad assortment of high-quality indoor flower."

Corporate Update

Late in 2021, Schwazze announced a transformational $95 million raise with institutional investors and individuals, allowing the expedition of its aggressive expansion plans and become a regional MSO with operations in Colorado and New Mexico. 

Since December 2021, Schwazze has completed five acquisitions adding a total of 15 cannabis dispensaries, including Smoking Gun,  Drift,  Emerald Fields, and the ten Greenleaf New Mexico dispensaries.

Since July 2021, the company has acquired a total of six cultivation facilities, two in Colorado including, SCG Holding LLC, and Brow 2 LLC as well as and four licensed in New Mexico. The Greenleaf New Mexico acquisition also added a manufacturing asset, Elemental Kitchen & Laboratories, LLC to the company's Purplebee's manufacturing plant in Colorado.

Photo: Courtesy of Ryan Lange on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Schwazze Acquires Two Colorado Dispensaries For $29M In Stock And Cash

Schwazze Acquires Two Colorado Dispensaries For $29M In Stock And Cash

SCHWAZZE CLOSES ACQUISITION OF EMERALD FIELDS read more

Schwazze Closes New Mexico Acquisition In A $42M Cash And Debt Deal

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) announced that it has closed the transaction to acquire substantially all the operating assets of Reynold Greenleaf & Associates, LLC, and the equity of Elemental Kitchen & Laboratories, LLC. read more
Schwazze Announces $95 Million Private Financing To Support M&A Initiatives, Enters New Mexico

Schwazze Announces $95 Million Private Financing To Support M&A Initiatives, Enters New Mexico

Vertically integrated cannabis company Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) confirmed Friday that it has signed a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors and individuals under which the company will issue and sell $95 read more
Schwazze To Buy Two Emerald Fields Cannaboutique Dispensaries In Colorado For $29M In Cash And Stock

Schwazze To Buy Two Emerald Fields Cannaboutique Dispensaries In Colorado For $29M In Cash And Stock

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ), previously operating as Medicine Man Technologies, announced Tuesday that it is acquiring MCG, LLC, the company behind Emerald Fields, which owns and operates two retail cannabis dispensaries located in Manitou Springs and Glendale, Colorado. read more