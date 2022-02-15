GrowGeneration Chooses Manhattan Active Point of Sale To Advance Omnichannel Sales

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) has selected Manhattan Active Point of Sale product Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH), to support its future growth and deliver a customer-centric shopping experience. Manhattan Associates is a tech leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce.

“GrowGeneration is one of the largest hydroponics suppliers in the country and our business is growing at a rapid rate,” said Dennis Sheldon, GrowGen's chief supply chain & technology officer. “In selecting a point of sale system, it was critical we find an agile solution that could scale with our business while also providing excellent customer experience. Manhattan Active Point of Sale’s cloud infrastructure greatly improves scalability and gives our team a single tool for managing all customer interactions and needs across the customer buying journey.”

Manhattan Active Point of Sale, which supports associates and customers online, was built entirely from microservices and is the only solution that provides a single, intuitive experience for ringing up a sale, taking a return, looking up item availability at another store or picking and packing orders for shipment.

“Today’s stores are more than just a place to shop. For retailers like GrowGeneration that are focused on a best-in-class customer experience, they require the next level of cloud-based store solutions in order to sell, fulfill and engage their consumers anywhere. We’re proud that GrowGeneration has chosen Manhattan Active Point of Sale and look forward to helping this successful company take their business to the next level,” said Bob Howell executive VP of Manhattan Associates.

GrowGeneration owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores across the U.S. as well as the growgeneration.com online superstore. In order to keep up with its thriving business, GrowGeneration required an omnichannel retail solution engineered with advanced adaptability and scalability.