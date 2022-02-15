QQQ
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Names New CLO & Corporate Secretary

byJelena Martinovic
February 15, 2022 8:14 am
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Names New CLO & Corporate Secretary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has appointed Albert P. Parker, an accomplished industry executive with over 25 years of pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare experience, as chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

He will assume the duties of Suzanne Hanlon who will retire from her position at the end of February 2022.

"We are excited to have Al join our senior leadership team,” Armando Anido, chairman and CEO of Zynerba, said. “He is an experienced legal and business executive who brings significant strategic and hands-on legal and compliance expertise, coupled with experience developing corporate strategy and maximizing commercial opportunities at life science companies of varying sizes."

Parker served most recently as chief operating officer and corporate secretary of Oncocyte Corporation, an oncology focused precision diagnostics and monitoring company.

Before joining Oncocyte, Parker was the managing shareholder of GC Legal Advisors, where he represented and advised public and privately held companies primarily in the life sciences industry.

Among his prior roles, Parker has served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, senior vice president and chief counsel for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, and partner at Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis, L.L.P.

He earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Penn State University.

Photo: Courtesy of Hunters Race on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

