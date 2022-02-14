QQQ
A Cannabis Power Couple, The Nasdaq And Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars: The AFC Gamma Story

byBenzinga Cannabis
February 14, 2022 1:41 pm
A few days ago, AFC Gamma Inc (NASDAQ:AFCG)'s co-founders, cannabis power couple Leonard M. Tannenbaum (CEO)

and Robyn Tannenbaum (Head of Origination and Investor Relations), joined Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane on the Benzinga Cannabis Insider show.

Len and Robyn go into their investment track record, their successful (i.e. Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) ) and not-so-successful investments in cannabis, lending money in the industry, the great arbitrage and much more.

Click here to watch the full show on YouTube or listen on Spotify.

