A Cannabis Power Couple, The Nasdaq And Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars: The AFC Gamma Story

A few days ago, AFC Gamma Inc (NASDAQ:AFCG)'s co-founders, cannabis power couple Leonard M. Tannenbaum (CEO)

and Robyn Tannenbaum (Head of Origination and Investor Relations), joined Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane on the Benzinga Cannabis Insider show.

Len and Robyn go into their investment track record, their successful (i.e. Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) ) and not-so-successful investments in cannabis, lending money in the industry, the great arbitrage and much more.

Click here to watch the full show on YouTube or listen on Spotify.

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.