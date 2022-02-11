Sexy Valentine's Day: A Hot Cannabis Gift Guide

Whether you’re in love with someone or just want to show yourself some love this Valentine’s Day, Alice Moon’s Valentine’s Day Cannabis Gift Guide has a recommendation to suit every person’s burning desires. And according to a new Valentine’s Day survey conducted by Betty’s Eddies and Harris, 63% of cannabis users would rather receive cannabis than chocolate as a gift on Valentine’s Day. So why not give your lover what they want, and give them some cannabis?

Smashin’ Passion Fruit Chews by Betty’s Eddies

Get yourself and your partner in a sexy mood with Smashin’ Passion THC fruit chews by Massachusetts based Betty’s Eddies. Each fruit chew contains natural aphrodisiacs like horny goat weed, maca root, and damiana. Handcrafted with 5 mg of THC per fruit chew and made with real passionfruit, they are tasty, easy to dose and consume, and perfect for sharing.

Not into passionfruit? Betty’s Eddies has a cannabis-infused chew for everyone with flavors like lime, lemon, elderberry, and more. Plus they are vegan, gluten free, and dairy free and use only real organic fruit and vegetables for flavor and color – yum!

Available in Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Maryland, Rhode Island and Puerto Rico for $19.99. Visit BettysEddies.com to locate these fruit chews near you

Bath Gem by Prima

For a relaxing evening at home with your partner, try the CBD Bath Gem by Prima. It was recently named "almost better than sex" by InStyle magazine. With epsom salt, 25 mg of CBD, meadowfoam and camphor oils, eucalyptus and lavender, this bath soak relaxes the body and moisturizes the skin. It's the perfect treat for yourself or you and a partner, and it melts away stress and leaves your skin silky smooth for whatever comes next.

Available nationwide for $15 available via Prima.com

Gourmet Infused Chocolates by Cloud11

Want to go the chocolate route this Valentine’s Day? Don’t settle for boring! Elevate the chocolate experience with Cloud 11, which merges culinary artistry with cannabis craftsmanship in artfully infused cannabis confections. Cloud11’s three debut flavors include Salted Peanut, Strawberry Pink Peppercorn and Black Sesame Yuzu. Each flavor is available in 11-piece tins with two dosage options: 2mg THC/2mg CBD or 4mg THC/4mg CBD. Your lover is sure to be amazed by these delicious, magnificent, and unique confections.

Single tins feature one flavor in one dosage and retails for $90. Cloud11 is available via white glove delivery exclusively in Los Angeles, California via www.findcloud11.com

More Sex, More Weed Ashtray by Sackville & Co

More sex and more weed? Sign us up! This playful ashtray by Sackville & Co, which was made in collaboration with designer Jasmina Zornic , is a vibrant statement piece for your living space. More sex and more weed sounds epic to us but what’s even better is that this product is tied to an important cause. Sackville partnered with The Sex Workers Project of the Urban Justice Center and is donating 100% of proceeds to this organization, which defends the human rights of sex workers by destigmatizing and decriminalizing people in the sex trades through legal free services, education, research, and policy advocacy. More sex, more weed, and more advocacy – let’s make that the motto of 2022!

Available for $69 via Sackville.co

Mary Jane Robe by Vintage Redeux

Treat yourself or your lover to the ultimate luxe satin robe. The Mary Jane robe by Los Angeles based Vintage Redeux is made in a rich cherry red satin fabric emblazoned with a hand screen printed Mary Jane rocker patch. I have this robe in green satin and I highly recommend it for anyone who wants to chill at home while looking sexy AF.

Available for $120 at http://www.vintageredeux.com/shop/cherry-mary-jane-smoking-robe

Ardent FX Herbal Infuser

The Ardent FX is a highly thoughtful Valentine's Day present for an edible enthusiast. With this device, you can customize your date night to you and your partners infused liking with the DIY device's all-in-one cannabis kitchen capabilities. Known as “The Easy Baking Oven of Cannabis” the Ardent FX makes it easy to infuse your dinner, your dessert, your snacks, and more. In addition to enjoying an elevated meal, you can also make infused massage candles, bath bombs, suppositories, tinctures, and more — the possibilities are endless! Worried about the smell associated with making edibles at home? Worry no more – the Ardent FX is odorless. Founded by a Black woman, the Ardent FX is a truly magical device made to create magical experiences in the comfort of your own home.

Available for $290 at www.ArdentCannabis.com

Infused Hot Sauce by Dose of Saucy

If making edibles at home isn’t your thing but you still like to infuse your meals, meet Dose of Saucy. The “Heinz of cannabis” offers infused vegan hot sauce to spice up your romantic evening. Add it to your pizza, your pasta, or your anything for a deliciously good time. Founded by Black entrepreneur Tess Melody Taylor, Dose of Saucy has a Texas heart and soul with a California high.

Available for $11-$15 in stores across Los Angeles. For more info visit www.doseofsaucy.com

Wicked Hot Cinnamon Gummies by Ayr Wellness

Spice things up between you and your partner with Ayr Wellness’ Wicked Hot Cinnamon Gummies. Fiery, flavorful and full of terpenes, each gummy contains 5 mg of high-quality THC – the perfect dose for fun-loving folks hungry for a wicked good time. Wicked Hot is sure to elevate the fun and rekindle the fire in any relationship!

Wicked Hot Cinnamon Gummies are sold in 20-count packages containing 100mg of THC total.

Available for $25 – $30 across Massachusetts. For more information or to purchase, visit https://www.siranaturals.org/where-to-buy-cannabis-massachusetts

Purient Bedroom Cannabis

It’s time to elevate your sex life with Purient’s cannabis infused pre-foreplay personal lubricant. Sold in ‘Bedroom Cannabis Kits’, this all-natural, coconut oil-based lubricant is infused with 300mg of THC and CBD, and comes with five 1mL syringes for internal application. If you’ve never gotten your vagina high before, it’s time to change that with Purient. Trust me, you’re in for an epic experience!

Purient isn’t just for those with a vagina, either – it’s a lubricant meant for all genders and can be used alone or with a partner. Founded by a Black couple who have been married for 23 years, this product has true passion behind it!

Note: Purient contains coconut oil, which is NOT compatible with latex. Do not use this product with latex condoms.

Available for $40 – $60 throughout Massachusetts. For more information visit https://www.siranaturals.org/where-to-buy-cannabis-massachusetts .

Hemp Cup Judging Kit by High Times

If you want to go all out with CBD this Valentine’s Day, check out High Times’ Hemp Judging Kit consisting of 22-24 hemp products packaged in a discreet, sleek box. The exact products included vary per box, but some of the products you may find include: JustCBD Lavender CBD Bath Bombs, Horn Creek Hemp Redepemption Body Recovery Oil, Queen Hemp Co Cherry Bomb OG Gummies, and Sweet Sensi CBD Chocolate Truffles.

Available for $139 + shipping starting February 12th. Purchase here

High CBD Oil by Mood Ring

Dear Canadians – I didn’t want to leave you out of the mix! One of my top recommendations is Mood Ring High CBD Oil. It is made from simple ingredients: organic extra virgin olive oil and high CBD extract, so you know exactly what you’re consuming. Each bottle contains 1000 mg of CBD, and is vegan-friendly and non-GMO. Plus, for every bottle you buy, Mood Ring helps plant a tree through their partnership with One Tree Planted. What’s not to love?

Price varies, for more information visit https://moodring.com/products/oils/high-cbd-oil

Disclosure: Alice Moon has commercial relationships with MariMed’s Bettie’s Eddies, Purient, Wicked Hot, and Mood Ring