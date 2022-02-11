QQQ
Entourage Announces Q4 & Full-Year 2021 Conference Call, Reveals 54% YOY Increase In Revenue

byJelena Martinovic
February 11, 2022 8:55 am
Entourage Announces Q4 & Full-Year 2021 Conference Call, Reveals 54% YOY Increase In Revenue

Entourage Health Corp. (TSX:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) announced preliminary unaudited total revenues of $54.8 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 54% year-over-year.

That’s a record year of sales growth and expanded market share across its adult-use and medical sales channels.

The company plans to file its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis by Friday, April 1, 2022.

Entourage will host a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern time same day to review the results, provide an operational update, discuss recent milestones and provide more details about the financials for the period.

Corporate Update

The company’s board of directors also announced today that George Scorsis has been appointed to the permanent role of CEO, in addition to his role as executive chair of the board.

Serving as the company’s executive chair since December 2019, Scorsis has also held the role of interim chief executive officer of Entourage since January 2021.

“I am thrilled to be leading our talented Entourage team into 2022 with a continued drive for strong execution – focused on revenue growth and financial discipline as we look to achieve our profitability goals by the end of 2022,” Scorsis commented. “Having recently completed the full integration of a newly acquired accretive genetics business, enhanced our cultivation platform and launched some of the most favoured cannabis products in Canada – I’m proud to confirm we closed out a stellar year with expanded market share and a projected $54.8 million in record revenue. We are well positioned for another standout year of growth and I look forward to sharing further updates on our progress.”

Conference Call Details

The conference call will be hosted by Scorsis and Entourage’s CFO, Beth Carreon. Management will be available for questions following opening remarks.

  • Date: Friday, April 1, 2022
  • Time: 10 a.m. Eastern Time
  • Dial-in Number: Canada/USA: 1-800-319-4610. International Toll: 1-604-638-5340
  • Participants, please dial in and ask to join the Entourage call
  • Replay Dial-in: Canada/USA: 1-800-319-6413. International Toll: 1-604-638-9010
  • Replay Access Code: 8486
  • Available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until May 1, 2022

Photo: Courtesy of Markus Winkler on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Cannabis Earnings News Penny Stocks Markets

