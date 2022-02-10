Exclusive: Ricky Williams On His New Cannabis And Apparel Collab. With Jeeter, Charitable Components

By Maureen Meehan and Javier Hasse.

"We are proud to partner with Jeeter on this drop just in time for Super Bowl LVI," Ricky Wiliams, president and founder of Highsman, told Benzinga.

"Highsman is about sparking greatness, and it was necessary to collaborate with a brand that mirrors our ethos. Together, we want to change the way people think about sports and cannabis, providing products to people in a safe, attainable way, paving the way for their own personal greatness."

What Happened

Jeeter, one of the most popular cannabis pre-roll brands in the country and Highsman, the cannabis lifestyle brand from entrepreneur and record-breaking NFL running back Ricky Williams, announce their limited edition cannabis and apparel collaboration just in time for Super Bowl LVI.

Featuring an exclusive strain, special edition rolling tray, and limited-edition capsule, 100% of the proceeds from sales from the collaboration will benefit Athletes for CARE, a nonprofit that advocates for the health, safety and wellbeing of more than 2 billion people of all ages who compete annually in sanctioned sports globally.

Jeeter x Highsman are available for sale at select dispensaries throughout California as of Thursday, Feb 10th at 4:20 pm PST.

Why It Matters

Once scrutinized by sports pundits and fans alike for using cannabis, Williams in collaboration with Jeeter, is flipping the script with this new line of cannabis products. In homage to Williams’ NFL locker, the sleek packaging was created using real football leather and features resin-infused Jeeter XL and Baby Jeeter pre-rolls as well as Jeeter Juice live resin of an exclusive indica strain aptly named “Sticky Ricky.”

The bi-fold box will also contain Ricky’s legendary number “34” jersey, Highsman-branded helmet and a rolling tray featuring a caricature of the “Highsman” himself.

What's Next

Since launching, Jeeter has built a mass following amongst cannabis connoisseurs throughout California for it’s high-quality product and stand-out presentation. The boutique drops provide very limited access to some of the best merchandise and collectible capsules, selling out in minutes. Carving out a niche in the market, Jeeter’s also been blazing a trail, attracting partners in the music and sports fields, which now includes long-time friend, Ricky Williams.

“Ricky was one of our favorite football players growing up in South Florida. We used to love to read his Run Ricky Run blogs and the way they would bring his fans into the everyday life of an NFL player," said Jeeter co-founders Sebastian Solano and Lukasz Tracz. "When we were younger we didn’t understand why Ricky would use cannabis, but over time it became clearer as to why he took that stand. It’s an honor to collaborate with him on this project and push forward the message, and help to break the stigma between sports and cannabis.”