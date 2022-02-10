QQQ
-4.17
360.30
-1.17%
BTC/USD
-449.46
44095.40
-1.01%
DIA
-2.81
353.03
-0.8%
SPY
-2.99
449.09
-0.67%
TLT
-0.33
135.31
-0.24%
GLD
+ 1.23
171.86
+ 0.71%

Cannabis Market Expected To Hit $198B By 2028, Industry Boasts 32.04% CAGR

byMaureen Meehan
February 10, 2022 12:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Market Expected To Hit $198B By 2028, Industry Boasts 32.04% CAGR

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, the global cannabis market size stood at USD $20.47 billion in 2020. Rising awareness regarding marijuana's therapeutic and medicinal benefits, enabling policies, and relaxation regulations are likely to foster market development. The cannabis market share is projected to grow from $28.266 billion in 2021 to $197.74 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.04% during the forecast period.

Legalization of cultivation, production and trade is likely to boost market development. The rising development of facilities and farms for medical and therapeutic marijuana products is likely to boost cannabis market development in the upcoming years.

Rising Demand from Medical Sectors to Boost Market Development

This cannabis market grew steadily during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the rising demand for medical marijuana from the healthcare sector, according to the report, that noted the rising demand for the product from the medical sector facilitated sales.

Driving Factors: Marijuana is used extensively in the medical sector to manufacture anti-depressant drugs, cancer medicines, and other medicines. The rising awareness regarding its benefits is expected to boost its sales. The availability of a variety of flavors and edibles is expected to boost interest as   candies, chocolates and beverages grow popularity. Furthermore, marijuana's demand is increasing rapidly from the medical sector because of relaxation policies. Several countries have placed favorable policies legalizing marijuana's adoption in medicines. These factors are likely to drive the cannabis market growth. However, regulations prohibiting the sales and cultivation of marijuana in several countries may hinder the market's progress.

Regional Insights: North America is projected to dominate the cannabis market share because of its potential full legalization in the U.S. The market in North America stood at $19.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow positively during the upcoming years.

Europe is the second-largest market shareholder because of the rising adoption of the product and favorable legislation. The Greek legislation legalized the adoption of marijuana in 2018, which, in turn, may boost the product's adoption. These factors are likely to facilitate market development.

Photo created by J Rod of Benzinga

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Eurozone Politics Market-Moving Exclusives Markets General

Related Articles

New York Senate Gives Green Light To Marijuana Licensing & Equity Bill

New York Senate Gives Green Light To Marijuana Licensing & Equity Bill

The New York Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would provide provisional marijuana cultivator and processor licenses to existing hemp businesses that take specific steps to promote equity in the emerging industry, Marijuana Moment read more
Kentucky Bill Proposing To Ban Delta-8 Products Could Cost The State Billions Of Dollars

Kentucky Bill Proposing To Ban Delta-8 Products Could Cost The State Billions Of Dollars

The Kentucky legislature is seeking to ban all forms of "intoxicating products" made from industrial hemp, such as delta-8 THC, a form of THC distinguished from the more common delta-9 THC found in cannabis plants, Hemp Today writes. read more

'D.C. Mayor Signs Bill To Let Older Patients Get Medical Marijuana Without Doctors And Create 4/20 Cannabis Tax Holiday' -Marijuana Moment Report

https://www.marijuanamoment.net/d-c-mayor-signs-bill-to-let-older-patients-get-medical-marijuana-without-doctors-and-create-4-20-cannabis-tax-holiday/ read more
ScottsMiracle-Gro's Subsidiary & The MLB Launch Baseball Field Refurbishment Grant Program

ScottsMiracle-Gro's Subsidiary & The MLB Launch Baseball Field Refurbishment Grant Program

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) and Major League Baseball are accepting submissions for the 2022 Scotts Field Refurbishment Grant Program. read more