Gazoo ToTheMoon To Launch Fashion Line & Sneaker On NY Fashion Week

The Moon is poised to unveil their debut fashion line and custom sneaker collaboration with Mack Complex on Friday, February 11.

The New York-based company said that a press junket is to be held from 9pm to 10pm at SNS Bar NYC with owners Gazoo ToTheMoon and Nick Reynolds, followed by a NYFW after-party with a performance by UK artist, JNR Choi, whose song "To The Moon" went viral on Tik Tok, and music by Hot 97's DJ's Manny Mills and DJ Stacks.

The event will be held at the end of Day 1 of New York's Fashion Week at SNS Bar NYC – Sneakersnstuff – a bar located below the New York City shop with an entrance on 63 Gansevoort Street on Friday, February 11th 2022 from 9 pm to 2 am.

"I've been pushing To The Moon for almost a decade with my art so I'm excited to be entering the fashion space" Gazoo notes.

The apparels will be available for purchase by this Friday at www.UpToTheMoon.com.

To The Moon is a lifestyle that encompasses street art, fashion, design, and cannabis.

Photo: Courtesy of cottonbro from Pexels