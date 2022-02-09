Hexo Cuts 180 Jobs As Part Of "Path Forward" And $15M Cost Savings

Hexo Corp (NASDAQ:HEXO), a leading producer of high-quality cannabis products, is cutting 180 jobs, as part of the Canadian company's cost-cutting plan, resulting in annual savings of approximately $15 million on an annualized basis.

Half of these positions are related to the previously announced closure of its Stellarton facility. The remaining reductions are related to reducing back-office positions where there is significant overlap as a result of recent acquisitions and simplifying HEXO’s operating model to drive clearer accountability.

“Today’s announcement was not an easy one to make. We are working with all impacted employees to the best of our ability to ensure that they are treated fairly and provided the support necessary to assist with this transition. I would like to thank all impacted employees for their contributions and dedication to HEXO.” said Scott Cooper, president and CEO in a press statement.

“We believe we have the right plan to maintain HEXO’s position as the number one cannabis company in Canada and remain focused on our growth objectives.”

The plan is expected to generate incremental cash flow of approximately $37.5 million in fiscal 2022 and an additional anticipated and approximate $135 million in fiscal 2023 for a total of $175 million over the two years, from a combination of cost reductions and anticipated organic revenue growth.