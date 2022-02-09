Trulieve Opens New Cannabis Dispensary In Riverview, Florida - 112th In The Sunshine State

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) is opening its 112th cannabis dispensary in Florida, marking the company's 161st nationwide.

Located at 9912 Upper Alafia Court, in Riverview the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday when visitors will be treated to deals and specials all day, including a 25% discount for registered patients. And there will be music, numerous partner giveaways and complimentary food from local vendors, Chill Cawfee and the veteran-owned Happy Ending Food Truck.

In addition, all first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida-based location. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to medical cannabis in Riverview and build strong relationships in the community," Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve said. "Our company is driven by our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality patient care to as many patients as possible."

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Patients have access to nationally-beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

Photo: Courtesy of Trulieve Cannabis Corp.