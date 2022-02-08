QQQ
-11.37
369.80
-3.17%
BTC/USD
+ 106.12
42323.99
+ 0.25%
DIA
-5.28
357.83
-1.5%
SPY
-8.94
458.26
-1.99%
TLT
+ 2.02
134.21
+ 1.48%
GLD
+ 3.25
167.31
+ 1.91%

Illinois Cannabis Sales Drop 15% QoQ In January After Record-Breaking 2021

byJelena Martinovic
February 8, 2022 11:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Illinois Cannabis Sales Drop 15% QoQ In January After Record-Breaking 2021

After hitting a record in December of $140 million, Illinois adult-use cannabis sales plunged 15% to $117.3 million in January. Still, it’s a year-over-year increase of 32%.

In 2021, adult-use cannabis sales in the state amounted to nearly $1.4 billion – more than double the figure from the opening year of sales in 2020. 

The Prairie State legalized the sale of medical cannabis in 2015 and expanded legalization to recreational marijuana in 2020.

Cannabis sales have surged since, breaking records on a monthly basis, with recreational marijuana sales officially exceeding $1 billion in November 2021, which was the ninth consecutive month that adult-use cannabis sales surpassed $100 million.

Medical sales also took a hit in the first month of 2022, totaling $29.7 million, down 9% from the prior year and down 16% quarter-over-quarter, bringing total cannabis sales in January to $146.9 million and down 15.2% sequentially.

In 2021, combined cannabis sales in Illinois totaled $1.78 billion, representing an increase of 72% from 2020.

Interestingly, Illinois also took in more tax dollars from cannabis receipts than alcohol in 2021, as recreational cannabis taxes in the state exceeded liquor taxes by nearly $100 million, according to an update released by the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Marijuana taxes outpaced alcohol for the first time in February and kept that pace for the whole year.

Photo: Courtesy of Benzinga

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Markets

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: Schumer's Bill, The Super Bowl, Leafly, Canopy Growth, Tilray, Hexo, Sundial And More

The Week In Cannabis: Schumer's Bill, The Super Bowl, Leafly, Canopy Growth, Tilray, Hexo, Sundial And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of February 7, 2022. Contents read more
Golden Triangle Ventures Gives Update On Financial Disclosures & Dividend

Golden Triangle Ventures Gives Update On Financial Disclosures & Dividend

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK: GTVH) announced an update in regard to its financial disclosures and limited information status. read more
Organigram Reports Highest Quarterly Net Revenue Ever In Q1, Remains Among Top Canadian Cannabis LPs

Organigram Reports Highest Quarterly Net Revenue Ever In Q1, Remains Among Top Canadian Cannabis LPs

Cannabis company Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) announced its results for the first quarter ended November 30, 2021. read more
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Reports Q2 Financial Results, Plans To Develop Therapy For Acute Cannabinoid Intoxication

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Reports Q2 Financial Results, Plans To Develop Therapy For Acute Cannabinoid Intoxication

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANEB) announced financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and recent updates. read more