Illinois Cannabis Market Still Booming Despite Slight Decline In Sales

Recreational cannabis sales in Illinois hit $120.75 million in November, down 2.1% from October and 5.6% from the all-time high of $128 million in July.

Adult-use sales spiked 113% year-over-year to $1.24 billion so far, after reaching a $1 billion milestone in October.

This is the ninth consecutive month that recreational cannabis sales surpassed $100 million in the Prairie State.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, sales to non-residents have marked an increasing percentage of overall sales, reaching a record 34.2% in October.

However, November saw the percentage slightly decline to 32.3% as non-resident sales dipped 7% from the previous month.

In-state resident sales totaled $81,72 million in November, while out-of-state resident sales dropped to $39.03 million. In addition, over the previous month, a whopping total of 2,769,211 items were sold.

In the meantime, medical cannabis sales in October amounted to $31.9 million, down 4% from the prior year, bringing to the total cannabis sales of $155.3 million, with a 43% growth over the period.

Related News

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash