Aleafia Health Announces Q4 Results & Conference Call

byJelena Martinovic
February 8, 2022 8:40 am
Aleafia Health Announces Q4 Results & Conference Call

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:AH) (OTCQX:ALEAF) will announce results from its three and 12-month periods ending December 31, 2021 on February 14, 2022.

The Toronto-based company will also host its earnings conference call on February 15 at 9:30 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by CEO Tricia Symmes and CFO Matt Sale.

Conference Call

Date: February 15, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

USA/Canada Toll-Free Participant Call-in: (866) 679-9046; Passcode: 6187986

International Toll-Free Participant Call-in: (409) 217-8323; Passcode: 6187986

Aleafia Health recently changed its fiscal year end from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, and expects to report 2021 fiscal year results by June 29, 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Briggs on Unsplash

