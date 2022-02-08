Aleafia Health Announces Q4 Results & Conference Call
Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:AH) (OTCQX:ALEAF) will announce results from its three and 12-month periods ending December 31, 2021 on February 14, 2022.
The Toronto-based company will also host its earnings conference call on February 15 at 9:30 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by CEO Tricia Symmes and CFO Matt Sale.
Conference Call
Date: February 15, 2022
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
USA/Canada Toll-Free Participant Call-in: (866) 679-9046; Passcode: 6187986
International Toll-Free Participant Call-in: (409) 217-8323; Passcode: 6187986
Aleafia Health recently changed its fiscal year end from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, and expects to report 2021 fiscal year results by June 29, 2022.
Photo: Courtesy of Chris Briggs on Unsplash
