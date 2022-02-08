Former NFL Great Tavarres King Tells Sports Reporter Up To 80% Of Pro Players Are Using Cannabis

Tavarres King, a former Georgia Bulldog and NFL player told Atlanta's Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein that 80% of the players in the league are using cannabis.

Known for its bone crushing hits that can negatively affect a player well after retirement, more and more football players as well as other athletes are turning to marijuana to help relieve pain and inflammation.

Eighty Percent?

“I would probably say around 80 % of the guys in our league use cannabis,” said Tavarres King, who played for the Georgia Bulldogs and spent seven years in the NFL. In April 2021, the former wide receiver and entrepreneur joined Suite 420 Access, a newly launched company, as its CEO.

“You mentioned 80% of your teammates or guys that you know in the league were using marijuana. Were you one of them?” Klein asked King.

“100 percent,” King answered, going on the record for the first time about his marijuana use during his NFL career.

King said cannabis also helped him with anxiety and focus.

“Playing with it, laser sharp. I was laser sharp, laser focused,” King told Klein.

“So, everyone knows you with the Giants, Lambeau Field, catching a touchdown pass from Eli Manning and you were high that game?” Klein asked.

“Yeah, yeah I was,” replied King laughing.

Photo by Fredrick Lee on Unsplash