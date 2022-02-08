QQQ
-11.37
369.80
-3.17%
BTC/USD
+ 129.13
42347.00
+ 0.31%
DIA
-5.28
357.83
-1.5%
SPY
-8.94
458.26
-1.99%
TLT
+ 2.02
134.21
+ 1.48%
GLD
+ 3.25
167.31
+ 1.91%

Former NFL Great Tavarres King Tells Sports Reporter Up To 80% Of Pro Players Are Using Cannabis

byMaureen Meehan
February 7, 2022 7:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Former NFL Great Tavarres King Tells Sports Reporter Up To 80% Of Pro Players Are Using Cannabis

Tavarres King, a former Georgia Bulldog and NFL player told Atlanta's Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein that 80% of the players in the league are using cannabis.

Known for its bone crushing hits that can negatively affect a player well after retirement, more and more football players as well as other athletes are turning to marijuana to help relieve pain and inflammation.

Eighty Percent? 

“I would probably say around 80 % of the guys in our league use cannabis,” said Tavarres King, who played for the Georgia Bulldogs and spent seven years in the NFL. In April 2021, the former wide receiver and entrepreneur joined Suite 420 Access, a newly launched company, as its CEO.

See also: NFL Gives UC San Diego $500K To Study Cannabis For Pain Management

“You mentioned 80% of your teammates or guys that you know in the league were using marijuana. Were you one of them?” Klein asked King.

“100 percent,” King answered, going on the record for the first time about his marijuana use during his NFL career.

King said cannabis also helped him with anxiety and focus.

“Playing with it, laser sharp. I was laser sharp, laser focused,” King told Klein.

“So, everyone knows you with the Giants, Lambeau Field, catching a touchdown pass from Eli Manning and you were high that game?” Klein asked.

“Yeah, yeah I was,” replied King laughing.

Photo by Fredrick Lee on Unsplash

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Topics Startups Small Business Markets Media General

Related Articles

Cannabis Sales On The Rise Heading Into Super Bowl Sunday...Of Course They Are

Cannabis Sales On The Rise Heading Into Super Bowl Sunday...Of Course They Are

Cannabis dispensaries are hopefully stocked up as we get closer to game day. A variety of reports concur that, based on last year’s data and combined with the lifting of many pandemic restrictions, it’s party time this Sunday. read more
South Carolina Senate Approves Medical Marijuana Bill After Seven-Year State House Debate

South Carolina Senate Approves Medical Marijuana Bill After Seven-Year State House Debate

Late Wednesday, South Carolina senators approved the use of medical marijuana in 28-15 vote, realizing Republican Senator Tom Davis's seven-year quest to pass the proposal, though the legislation still has some hurdles to jump before becoming law. read more
Jeeter X Highsman Drop Cannabis And Apparel Capsule Benefitting Mental Health Organization, Athletes For Care

Jeeter X Highsman Drop Cannabis And Apparel Capsule Benefitting Mental Health Organization, Athletes For Care

Jeeter, one of the most popular cannabis pre-roll brands in the country and Highsman, the cannabis lifestyle brand from entrepreneur and record-breaking NFL running back R read more
Willie Nelson Teams Up With Skechers In Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

Willie Nelson Teams Up With Skechers In Hilarious Super Bowl Ad "Legalize"

Sunday's Super Bowl, the world's largest advertising stage and hippest halftime show ever just got hipper: Willie Nelson. read more