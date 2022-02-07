QQQ
-11.37
369.80
-3.17%
BTC/USD
+ 50.20
42268.07
+ 0.12%
DIA
-5.28
357.83
-1.5%
SPY
-8.94
458.26
-1.99%
TLT
+ 2.02
134.21
+ 1.48%
GLD
+ 3.25
167.31
+ 1.91%

Oklahoma Gov. Implies Voters Didn't Fully Comprehend Medical Marijuana Bill They Unanimously Approved

byMaureen Meehan
February 7, 2022 5:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Oklahoma Gov. Implies Voters Didn't Fully Comprehend Medical Marijuana Bill They Unanimously Approved

Oklahoma’s Republican Governor Kevin Stitt implied on Monday that voters didn’t quite understand the ballot initiative they overwhelmingly approved in 2018 to legalize medical marijuana. Or perhaps they were misled? The governor said he found the ballot to be “misleading, and it has tied our hands as we regulate the industry.”

The governor, reported Marijuana Moment, pointed to the relatively low cost of obtaining a cannabis business license, noting that without a cap on marijuana operators, the market has expanded at an unsustainable rate.

“Oklahoma charges just $2,500 for a commercial license,” Stitt said, noting that California charges far more, in fact up to 72 times more. “As a result, we have seven times the growers in California with just 10 percent of the people.”

Then the governor moved on to neighboring Arkansas. “Next door in Arkansas, they have eight growers. We have 8,300,” the governor said. “You know as well as I do that not all of that product is being sold legally. This is a perfect example of why we need to make sure initiative petitions represent Oklahomans and not out-of-state special interest groups.”

The governor advised that voters should be aware of all the details before changing voting to change the Constitution. 

“While we can’t change the past, we can learn from it and improve our future. We’re getting the right leaders in place and untying their hands to enforce the laws.”

Stitt said he’s directed law enforcement to “crack down hard on the black market,” adding that “drug cartels, organized crime, foreign bad actors have no place in the state of Oklahoma.”

Meanwhile, Oklahoma legalization advocates filed another initiative recently in the hope of placing it before voters on the 2022 ballot.

Photo by R Rod of Benzinga

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Politics Legal Markets General

Related Articles

Willie Nelson Teams Up With Skechers In Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

Willie Nelson Teams Up With Skechers In Hilarious Super Bowl Ad "Legalize"

Sunday's Super Bowl, the world's largest advertising stage and hippest halftime show ever just got hipper: Willie Nelson. read more
South Carolina: State Senate Advances Compassionate Care Act

South Carolina: State Senate Advances Compassionate Care Act

For the first time ever, the South Carolina State Senate has advanced medical cannabis access legislation, the bipartisan Compassionate Care Act, reported NORML. read more
Chuck Schumer Urges Senators To Help Finalize Marijuana Legalization Bill He Will File In April

Chuck Schumer Urges Senators To Help Finalize Marijuana Legalization Bill He Will File In April

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) asked senators to help them complete the marijuana legalization bill expected to be filed in April. read more
South Carolina Senate Approves Medical Marijuana Bill After Seven-Year State House Debate

South Carolina Senate Approves Medical Marijuana Bill After Seven-Year State House Debate

Late Wednesday, South Carolina senators approved the use of medical marijuana in 28-15 vote, realizing Republican Senator Tom Davis's seven-year quest to pass the proposal, though the legislation still has some hurdles to jump before becoming law. read more