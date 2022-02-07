QQQ
-11.37
369.80
-3.17%
BTC/USD
+ 218.41
42592.14
+ 0.52%
DIA
-5.28
357.83
-1.5%
SPY
-8.94
458.26
-1.99%
TLT
+ 2.02
134.21
+ 1.48%
GLD
+ 3.25
167.31
+ 1.91%

Cannabis REIT IIPR Will Not Proceed With Previous $300M Offering

byNina Zdinjak
February 7, 2022 11:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis REIT IIPR Will Not Proceed With Previous $300M Offering

Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had announced last week that its operating partnership, IIP Operating Partnership, LP  would commence a public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027. But then on Friday after the market close, the company announced via SEC filing that it had “determined not to proceed with its proposed public offering of $300 million of senior notes due 2027 previously announced on February 1, 2022, due to market conditions.”

IIPR, which has around $1.7 billion in assets under management, noted at the time that it intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in specialized industrial real estate assets used in the regulated cannabis industry that are consistent with its investment strategy and for general corporate purposes. The notes were to include its 3.75% exchangeable senior notes due 2024 and 5.50% senior notes due 2026.

Last year the stock went up 40.5%, and over the last five years it gained an amazing 947.09%. Year to date, the stock is down 24.07.

At the time of writing, IIPR shares traded 2.48% lower at $187.92.

Photo: Courtesy of Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Offerings Markets

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: Pfizer, Visa, $730M+ In Financings, Malta, EU, Columbia Care, MedMen, Uruguay And More

The Week In Cannabis: Pfizer, Visa, $730M+ In Financings, Malta, EU, Columbia Care, MedMen, Uruguay And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of December 13, 2021. Contents read more
Cannabis REIT On The Move: Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Q2 2021 Activity

Cannabis REIT On The Move: Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Q2 2021 Activity

Cannabis-focused real estate company Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) on Tuesday revealed its operating, investment and capital markets activity from the past three months. read more
Cannabis REIT IIP To Raise $200M Via 5-Year Debt Offering

Cannabis REIT IIP To Raise $200M Via 5-Year Debt Offering

Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) is poised to raise up to $200 million through a private placement of its senior notes. read more
Cannabis REIT AFC Gamma To Debut On Nasdaq, Prices $118M IPO

Cannabis REIT AFC Gamma To Debut On Nasdaq, Prices $118M IPO

Cannabis-focused commercial real estate finance company AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) is poised to go public. read more